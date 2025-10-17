THE SUPER PICKLE Musical Parody is Coming to the Aronoff Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A homegrown laugh-fest is coming to downtown Cincinnati. The Super Pickle: A Hilarious Musical Parody, created by Cincinnati native Valerie Witherspoon, will debut at the Aronoff Center’s Jarson-Kaplan Theater on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 7:30 PM.

The Super Pickle is the latest comedy from the creative team behind audience-favorite parodies including Cuff Me: The 50 Shades Musical Parody and Sex n’ the City: A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody. This brand-new show combines over-the-top musical numbers, outrageous characters, and a playful nod to the nation’s pickleball craze — all with that signature satirical edge audiences love.

Part musical parody, part pop-culture roast, The Super Pickle is a fast-paced comedy that serves up a ridiculous take on the pickleball phenomenon sweeping the nation. Set on the courts where seasoned veterans face off against eager newcomers, this uproarious show spoofs everything from sports rivalries to over-the-top superhero tropes. With pop-hit parodies reminiscent of “Weird Al” Yankovic, outrageous original songs, and side-splitting humor, it satirizes the pickleball craze while playfully poking fun at tennis traditionalists. From competitive showdowns to lively social games, The Super Pickle is a rollicking good time for theatre lovers, comedy fans, and anyone who’s ever swung a paddle.

Valerie Witherspoon’s return to Cincinnati marks a full-circle moment. After making waves with parodies and original works staged across the U.S., this new production will premiere at the Aronoff — giving Cincinnati audiences the first chance to see what’s sure to be the next comedy cult hit. “There’s nothing better than bringing a brand-new show home,” says Witherspoon, who grew up in Cincinnati before launching a career in comedy theater. “The Super Pickle is outrageous, a little absurd, and totally ridiculous — which feels very Cincinnati to me. I can’t wait for audiences here to see it first.”