THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! A Puppet Parody Comes to Aronoff Center

That Golden Girls Show! - a puppet parody is a brand-new comedy that parodies classic Golden Girls moments - with puppets! Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down at the Aronoff Center's intimate Jarson-Kaplan Theater. The show plays for four performances only: Saturday, October 19 at 1:30 PM & 7:30 PM and Sunday, October 20 at 1:30 PM & 7:30 PM.

From Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose's tales from St. Olaf, Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life.

Devoted fans will fondly remember these four girls from Miami, and for first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of the television series.

The cast includes Meggie Doyle as Rose, Erin Ulman as Blanche, Casey Andrews as Dorothy, and Ashely Brooke as Sophia.

Direction by Michael Hull, Written by Doug Kmiotek, Puppets by Rockefeller Productions, David Goldstein (Set & Lighting Design), David Ferdinand (Sound Design), Jessica Haff (Puppet Supervisor), PRF Productions/Peter Feuchtwanger (Production Supervisor), Mason Hughes (Production Stage Manager), Peter Brown (Assistant Stage Manager), ABM Agency/Amanda Bohan (Marketing Director), Krista Robbins (Company Manager), General Management by Theater Mogul/Jill Bowman, Exclusive Tour Direction by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals/Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner and Tracey McFarland, Co-created by Thomas Duncan-Watt, Originally created and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller.

Production by Shady Pines Entertainment.

For more information, visit https://www.thatgoldengirlsshow.com.





