Step Afrika! Comes To Aronoff Center In March 2025

Step Afrika! will play the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall for one night only on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 7:30 PM as part of the Cincinnati Arts Association's 2024-25 Season.

In addition, Step Afrika! is part of ArtsWave's Flow, a series designed to create a shared and elevated appreciation for African American art with a culturally diverse and adventurous audience.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM at www.CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. Prices start at $20.00. For groups of ten or more, call (513) 977-4155. Applicable services fees may apply. Prices are subject to change.

Under Mr. Williams' leadership, stepping has evolved into one of America's cultural exports. Step Afrika! has toured more than sixty countries across the globe and ranks as one of the top ten African American Dance Companies in the US.

Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities, traditional African dances, and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience. Performances are much more than dance shows; they integrate songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation. The blend of technique, agility, and pure energy makes each performance unique and leaves the audience with their hearts pounding.

Step Afrika! promotes stepping as an educational tool for young people, focusing on teamwork, academic achievement, and cross-cultural understanding. The Company reaches tens of thousands of Americans each year through a fifty-city tour of colleges and theaters and performs globally as Washington, DC's one and only Cultural Ambassador.

Step Afrika! has earned Mayor's Arts Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Arts Education, Innovation in the Arts, and Excellence in an Artistic Discipline, and was inducted into the National Association of Campus Activities (NACA) Hall of Fame – the first Dance Company to earn this honor. Step Afrika! headlined President Barack Obama's Black History Month Reception and performed at the first ever Juneteenth Celebration at the White House. The Company is featured prominently at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History & Culture with the world's first stepping interactive exhibit.

Learn more about Step Afrika! at www.stepafrika.org.

