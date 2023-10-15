Root Cellar Xtract Releases New Single 'Laramie To Cheyenne'

RootCellarXtract (RCx) has released a new single, "Laramie to Cheyenne". "Laramie to Cheyenne" was written by Clyde Bailey. The band was invited to record their new single at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music (CCM) studios. "Laramie to Cheyenne" was then mixed by Gaslight Studio's Aaron Almashy and mastered by Georgetown Mastering Studio in Nashville. Formed in 2016 by Clyde Bailey, Root Cellar Xtract is an original, soulful California Country Rock Band based out of Cincinnati Ohio and Northern Kentucky. Their first album release was "Rear View Mirrors Eyes" in 2017 and their second album release was "Lonesome Miles" in 2019. They just released their third album "Dusty Afternoon" Dec of 2022.

Root Cellar Xtract (RCx) music has spun on over 70 radio stations in 6 different countries. The music charts also took notice and RCx was rated in the top 25 Americana Releases in the country by Roots Radio and also spent many weeks on the AMA Charts.

Fueled by the songwriting of Clyde Bailey and Jim Pelz, the consummate musicians of Root Cellar Xtract (RCx) play a kind of throw-back country rock which embodies the rootsy soulfulness of that early California Country Rock Laurel Canyon sound. But there's a stripped-down purity--a maturity, if you will--that makes this a thoroughly modern outfit. Although based in Cincinnati, Ohio many of the members of Root Cellar Xtract are either originally from Kentucky or has family origins there. Root Cellar Xtract (RCx) represents the culmination of rich musical careers coming together in perfect harmony. Central to the RCx sound is not only maintaining the integrity of the classic California Country Rock sound wrapped in four part harmonies but an atmospheric undercurrent of acoustic rhythm guitar and pedal steel and the passing of towering solos between pedal steel, telecaster and piano. RCx is often compared with the music of Buffalo Springfield, Jackson Browne, The Band, Marshall Tucker Band, Buffalo Springfield, The Flying Burrito Brothers, The Eagles, Poco and and Pure Prairie League. In fact, Pure Prairie League also hailed from the Cincinnati area and that fact serves as great inspiration for the members of RCx. So much so that RootCellarXtract actually collaborated on lyrics with an original founding member of Pure Prairie League on a song from their second album, "Six Feet Closer To Hell".

Root Cellar Xtract represents the culmination of rich musical careers coming together in perfect harmony. RCx and it's band members have either opened up for or shared the staged with many prominent artists to include The Marshall Tucker Band, Dickie Betts, Commander Cody, Cowboy Junkies, The Wallflowers, The Romantics, The Temptations, Sam Bush, John Cowan, Tony Bennet, Chuck Berry, James Brown, High South and The Little River Band.

RootCellarXtract Discography

-RearView Mirror Eyes - 2017

-Lonesome Miles - 2019

-Dusty Afternoon - 2022

-Laramie to Cheyenne (single) 2023

RCx Band Members:

-Steve Mueller - Pedal Steel

-Jim Pelz-Telecaster, Lead Vocal, Songwriter

-Clyde Bailey-Acoustic Guitar, Lead Vocal, Songwriter

-Phillip Burkhead-Piano, Vocal