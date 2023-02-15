May Festival Director Of Choruses Robert Porco To Conclude 35-Season Tenure In 2023-24 Season

The Cincinnati May Festival has announced that Director of Choruses Robert Porco will conclude his remarkable 35-season tenure with the May Festival in the 2023-24 season, after which he will be named Director of Choruses Emeritus.

Recognized as one of the leading choral musicians in the United States, Robert Porco has been an active preparer and conductor of choral and orchestral works for more than 40 years. During his time as Director of Choruses for the May Festival, Porco also served as the Director of Choruses for the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus (1998-2017); Artistic Director and Conductor of the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir (1988-1998); professor of doctoral-level choral conducting (1979-1998, guest professor 2011- 2012) and Chair of the Choral Department (1980-1998) at the prestigious Indiana University Jacobs School of Music; and in a variety of roles, including Director of Choral Activities, at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Department of Music (1967-1980).

Choruses under Porco's leadership have performed all over the globe, including performances in Edinburgh, Scotland; Taipei, Taiwan; Lucerne, Switzerland; and Reykjavík, Iceland, and domestically at the May Festival, Tanglewood Music Festival, Berkshire Music Festival, Blossom Festival, and Grant Park Festival. In 2011, Porco received Chorus America's highest honor, the Michael Korn Founders Award for Development of the Professional Choral Art; and in 2021 and 2022, the May Festival, with the May Festival Chorus as its core artistic element, was named "One of the Best Classical Music Festivals in the U.S. and Canada" by BBC Magazine.

Robert Porco is the longest-tenured Director of Choruses in the history of the 150-year-old May Festival. He has worked with more than 1,300 individual singers of the May Festival Chorus and prepared 532 distinct choral works, spanning an enormous range of repertoire, for 170 May Festival concerts, 26 of which Porco conducted. Notable events during Porco's tenure include highly-acclaimed appearances by the Chorus at Carnegie Hall: a 1991 performance of Mendelssohn's Elijah with Jesús López-Cobos and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO); a 1995 performance of Mahler's Symphony No. 8 with Robert Shaw, The Cleveland Orchestra, the May Festival Chorus and other choruses; a 2001 performance of Britten's War Requiem with then May Festival Music Director James Conlon and the CSO; and a 2014 performance of Dett's The Ordering of Moses with Conlon and the CSO, as part of the Spring for Music Festival. In addition, the May Festival Chorus' 2008 performance of the Pulitzer Prize-winning On the Transmigration of Souls, under the baton of the composer John Adams, led Adams to write, "The pure American quality of their enunciation and their perfectly balanced sonorities lifted the matter-of-fact plainness of the words to a transcendental level." Robert Porco was also responsible for the popular a capella recording, Christmas with the May Festival Chorus, for which he prepared and conducted the Chorus.

"It is hard to imagine our May Festival, and especially our May Festival Chorus, without Bob Porco at the helm," said May Festival Principal Conductor Juanjo Mena. "I have said this on many occasions, but I will never forget the first time I conducted the May Festival Chorus in Ravel's Daphnis et Chloé. The Chorus' vocal power, musicality, and responsiveness impressed me from the very first minute, and this is a testament to the strongest of leadership, meticulous preparation and musicianship that we have been so fortunate to have in Bob Porco. Bob and I have since enjoyed many outstanding performances together-from Bach's St. Matthew Passion to Beethoven's Missa Solemnis. We now embark on one of our most exciting challenges yet, our forthcoming Mahler Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand, which will bring our 150th anniversary celebrations to a close. I have been grateful that both our artistic relationship and our friendship have grown over my tenure as Principal Conductor. I am indebted to you, dear Bob!"

"I would like to salute Robert Porco on this occasion, as one of the great choral directors that the United States has produced. As he makes his transition from Director of the May Festival Chorus to Director Emeritus, I would like to bear witness to his exceptional work, of which Cincinnati has had the great fortune to be the primary beneficiary," said May Festival Music Director Laureate James Conlon. "Of the many decisions I had to make in my 37 years as Music Director of the May Festival, engaging Bob was the most important and the one of which I am most proud. His many decades of guiding the Chorus has been testimony to his exceptional artistry and leadership. I am very happy that his association with the May Festival and the city of Cincinnati will continue in a new form."

In addition to the May Festival, Porco has also prepared the Chorus for 130 concerts with the CSO and Cincinnati Pops during the Orchestra's subscription seasons and summer performances at the Riverbend Music Center. Recently in September 2022, Porco prepared the May Festival Chorus for Mahler's Symphony No. 2, Resurrection, with the CSO conducted by the Orchestra's Music Director Louis Langrée. The performances marked the official start of the May Festival's year-long 150th anniversary celebration.

"Robert Porco has been a steadfast partner to me and the CSO through his exemplary work with the May Festival Chorus," said Langrée. "His commitment to excellence and the discipline it takes to achieve it is second to none. I am very grateful to have worked with Bob on some of the most memorable performances of my tenure, and I look forward to more collaborations with Bob and the Chorus in my final season as Music Director of the CSO."

Porco's impact in the choral community runs deep. Beloved by the Chorus for his musicianship, work ethic, and clever wit, members of the Chorus raised funds to commission Stephen Paulus' All Things Are Passing for Porco's 15th anniversary with the Chorus and Ian Krouse's Out of the Cradle, Endlessly Rocking for his 20th anniversary. Chorus members and alumni also commissioned a portrait of Robert Porco by artist James Effler for Porco's 25th Anniversary. The portrait is located in the North Hall of Music Hall. Furthermore, to acknowledge Porco's dedication to the Chorus, for which he drives nearly eight hours roundtrip every week from the Cleveland area to Cincinnati for rehearsals and performances, Chorus members worked with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to adopt a portion of Interstate 71 in Porco's name, so he would be greeted by a sign with his name on it as he approached Cincinnati.

"Bob Porco's impact on the May Festival and May Festival Chorus will forever be a part of our legacy," stated May Festival Executive Director Steven Sunderman. "We are able to celebrate the May Festival's

150th anniversary in 2023 in large part because of Bob, his love for music, and his unwavering devotion to the people who make up the May Festival community. We are forever grateful for Bob's leadership and friendship and look forward to celebrating his incredible legacy in the 2023-24 season."

The search for Porco's successor is underway, led by the May Festival Artistic Advisory Committee comprised of individuals from the May Festival Board, Chorus, administrative staff, and the CSO.

The May Festival Chorus has earned national and international acclaim for its musicality and command of repertoire. Consisting of 130 avocational singers who collectively devote more than 45,000 hours in rehearsals and performances annually, the Chorus is the core artistic element of the Cincinnati May Festival and the official chorus of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and Cincinnati Pops. The premier choral ensemble in Cincinnati, the May Festival Chorus has garnered national and international attention through numerous PBS broadcasts and award-winning recordings, many in collaboration with the CSO and Pops. Most recently, a live recording of Robert Nathaniel Dett's The Ordering of Moses featuring Music Director Laureate James Conlon conducting the Chorus and CSO at Carnegie Hall was released to critical acclaim in 2016 on Bridge Records, and in 2017, the Chorus re-released its popular a capella holiday recording Christmas with the May Festival Chorus on the Fanfare Cincinnati label. The Chorus is also featured on several Pops recordings, which have sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

"One of the Best Classical Music Festivals in the U.S. and Canada" (BBC Magazine, 2021 and 2022) and recognized as a leader in increasing diversity, equity, inclusion and access in the choral world (Chorus America, 2022), the Cincinnati May Festival is distinguished by its unique community-based structure and standard of extraordinary artistic excellence. Founded in 1873, the annual May Festival is the oldest choral festival in the Western Hemisphere. Many important choral works have received their world and American premieres at the May Festival in the past 150 years, including Johann Sebastian Bach's Magnificat, Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 3, Benjamin Britten's Gloriana, Gian Carlo Menotti's The Death of the Bishop of Brindisi, and Robert Nathaniel Dett's The Ordering of Moses. Anchored by the May Festival Chorus and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, the May Festival hosts an international array of guest artists in nine dynamic productions and is currently under the leadership of Principal Conductor Juanjo Mena and Director of Choruses Robert Porco.