Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Cincinnati:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Ensemble
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best New Musical
Best New Play
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Touring Production
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Bob Herzog - SANTA CLAUS, THE MUSICAL - Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 24%
Jackson Hurt - PIPPIN - Warsaw Federal Incline Theater 22%
James Jones - THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 11%
Ian Meeker - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre 27%
Evan Blust - NEWSIES - Inspiring Arts Productions 20%
Sam Bustetter - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre 17%
Chris Carter - BAH-HUMBUG, A ONE MAN CHRISTMAS CAROL - Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 23%
Allen R. Middleton - THE LION IN WINTER - Falcon Theatre 20%
Bruce Cromer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 14%
Jenna Van Welden - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 19%
Natalie Bird - FUN HOME - Ensemble Theater 17%
Ria Collins - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Carnegie 16%
Amy Helms - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre 37%
Lily Larsen - ANNIE - Eastside players 8%
Julie Wartner - SIDE BY SIDE - Cincinnati Music Theatre 6%
Rachel Perin - FALLEN ANGELS - Commonwealth Theatre Company 23%
Dee Anne Bryll - THE EXONERATED - Falcon Theatre 21%
Caitlin mcwethy - TWELTH NIGHT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 10%
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre 34%
NEWSIES - Eastside players 9%
PIPPIN - Warsaw Federal Incline Theater 8%
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre 40%
NEWSIES - East Side Players 19%
MAMMA MIA - Footlighters Inc. 10%
HAMILTON - Aronoff 16%
PIPPIN - Warsaw Federal Incline Theater 13%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Broadway in Cincinnati 12%
SLEEPING BEAUTY - Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 32%
SUPERMAN, THE MUSICAL - Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 22%
CHURCH GIRLS, THE MUSICAL - The Commonwealth Theatre Company and Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 21%
BAH-HUMBUG - Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 75%
A SMALL FIRE - Falcon Theatre 25%
CLUE - Queen city productions 41%
ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Theatre X 22%
OUT OF STERNO - Mariemont Players 20%
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 24%
BAH-HUMBUG, A ONE PERSON CHRISTMAS CAROL - Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 17%
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Broadway in Cincinnati 15%
HAMILTON - Broadway in Cincinnati 25%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Aranoff Center 20%
COME FROM AWAY - Broadway in Cincinnati 17%
Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 28%
Broadway in Cincinnati 10%
East Side Players 9%
