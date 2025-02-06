International Thespian Festival To Present Eight Schools On The ITF 2025 Main Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Eight schools have been selected to perform on the Main Stage at the 2025 International Thespian Festival (ITF): the annual teen theatre event that represents high school theatre's biggest stage, held June 22-27 at Indiana University in Bloomington and produced by the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA).

The highly coveted invitation to the main stage is a huge honor for International Thespian Society students. More than 30 high-caliber productions were screened this year for the eight available slots. This year's lineup of four musicals and four plays includes six schools showcasing for the first time* and six titles that have never been seen on the ITF main stage**:

Dubuque Senior High School

Troupe 69, Dubuque, IA

**The Revolutionists

Director: Aaron Dean

*Martin Luther King High School

Troupe 6209, Riverside, CA

The Drowsy Chaperone JR.

Director: Katie Williams

*McKinney North High School

Troupe 6460, McKinney, TX

**Suite Surrender

Director: Keegan Arnold

*Meadowdale High School

Troupe 5449, Lynnwood, WA

Eurydice

Director: Jacqueline Meyners

*Millard West High School

Troupe 5483, Omaha, NE

**Little Women

Director: Brooke Phillips

*OCVTS Grunin Performing Arts Academy

Troupe 6185, Toms River, NJ

**Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: High School Edition

Director: A.J. Ciccotelli

*Parker High School

Troupe 2640, Janesville, WI

**Hadestown: Teen Edition

Director: Colin Swanson

Rock Ridge Performing Arts

Recipient of the 2024 Craig Zadan Pathway Grant

Troupe 8104, Ashburn, VA

**The Prince of Egypt

This performance appears by special invitation from the Educational Theatre Foundation.

Director: Anthony Cimino-Johnson

“We are delighted to welcome these eight schools to ITF's Main Stage, where students' incredible artistry will take center stage. This moment is also a celebration of the dedicated educators who nurture their creativity and bring these productions to life,” said Dr. Jennifer Katona, EdTA's executive director.

ITF brings together thousands of students and educators for an unparallelled week of learning, performance, and connection. The future of theatre starts here, as ITF provides young artists with unique opportunities to develop their craft, connect with industry professionals, and take the next steps in their theatre journey.

Beyond Main Stage performances, ITF offers a dynamic lineup of programming, including a one-act festival featuring productions selected by EdTA's 40-plus chapters, hundreds of interactive workshops, and a college fair with admission auditions linking students to top theatre programs. Participants can also engage in a developmental workshop of a commissioned one-act play with Stage Partners, collaborate on an original piece with The 24 Hour Plays, and, in partnership with Disney Live Entertainment, put their technical and performance skills to the test in a backstage challenge and the final round of the Thespy Awards, recognizing the highest level of achievement in school theatre.

At ITF, students don't just perform—they step into the future of theatre.

Registration for ITF is open now and runs through May 7 at itf.schooltheatre.org.

Comments