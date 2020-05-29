ETC Presents SUMMER STOCK-AT-A-DISTANCE

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati presents ETC Summer Stock-at-a-Distance, an exciting summer program that offers three weeks of theatre camp for youth all from the comfort of home. Featuring workshops taught by the same incredible talent that grace the ETC stage each season, participants will learn from the very best in Cincinnati.

ETC theatre camps include Jr. Summer Stock-at-a-Distance for youth ages 7-15 years old from July 6-17, 2020, High School Summer Stock-at-a-Distance for youth ages 13-18 years old from July 20-24, 2020, and Technical Theatre Intensive-at-a-Distance for youth ages 13-18 years old from July 13-17, 2020. No audition necessary, space is limited.

The safety of our students, family, and friends is always our number one priority. With many unknowns right now regarding COVID, after much consideration and discussion, our 2020 summer camps will be fully digital. The camp day is structured to ensure participants are active and moving while still following instruction through a screen.

Although the learning platform may have shifted, the goals are still the same. We aim to provide premiere training. We aim for our students to leave our camp, from the Junior acting camp to the High School technical theatre camp, armed with an arsenal of tools: a voiceover reel, acting on-camera experience, set design/dressing, a collaborative attitude, and a one-of-a-kind experience.

Jr. Summer Stock-at-a-Distance (ages 7-15) is a two-week digital camp with classes taught by professional teaching artists and culminating in a full production of an age-appropriate one-act play. A fun and educational environment where young actors learn good theatre habits, etiquette, techniques and skills needed for quality performance. Workshops include improv, auditions, acting, and more. Students will leave with wonderful memories, acting for the camera experience, an audition package, and short film creation experience. This summer's performance will be of the fun and virtual play Brief Interviews with Internet Cats by Patrick Greene. The camp runs July 6-10 and

July 13-17 from 9:00am-5:00pm, with online performances on July 17 at 7:00pm and July 18 at 2:00pm.

High School Summer Stock-at-a-Distance (ages 13-18) is a one-week digital training camp for serious actors with the intent to continue in the craft of acting. Participants will take classes and workshops taught by professional teaching artists in improv, acting, audition techniques, script analysis, dialects, movement, and more! Students will leave with the beginnings of a voice-over reel, self-tape audition package, unforgettable memories, and advanced acting skills. Rehearsals in the afternoon will work to culminate in a virtual showcase for family and friends.

The camp runs July 20-24 from 9:00am-5:00pm, with an online showcase on July 24 at 5:00pm.

Technical Theatre Intensive-at-a-Distance (ages 13-18) is a one-week digital training camp where participants will explore the technical areas of theatre and stage craft through professional instruction. Mornings will be filled with classes on various topics like careers in technical theatre, script analysis for technicians, stage management, and set dressing. Those involved will attend lab sessions on topics such a set design, puppetry, and costumes. Students will gain practical experience working with the Junior camp actors on the full production of Brief Interviews with Internet Cats by Patrick Greene! The camp runs July 13-17 from 9:00am-5:00pm, with online performances on July 17 at 7:00pm and July 18 at 2:00pm.

Register online at https://form.jotform.com/etceducation/etc-summer-stock-registration-2020.

