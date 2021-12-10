Dr. Monique Chism Joins EdTA Board Of Directors

The Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) welcomes Monique M. Chism, Ph.D. as a newly appointed member of its board of directors. Her term runs through June 2024.

Dr. Chism is currently the Under Secretary for Education at the Smithsonian Institution, where she helps define and oversee its educational priorities to benefit learners of all ages. As a former teacher, state administrator, and federal policymaker, she brings a unique lens and experience to her work, with a focus on equity and systems change. Chism has said, "My bottom line is that teachers matter most." Equipping theatre teachers with what they need helps boost the EdTA mission: Shaping lives through theatre education.

Chism has roots in the Cincinnati area where she graduated from the School for the Creative and Performing Arts then earned a bachelor's degree from nearby Ohio University. Chism understands firsthand the power of theatre in developing students' lives: "In theatre, you have the power to bring voice to those who have been marginalized, discriminated against, left out, overlooked, or silenced," she says.

Before joining the Smithsonian Institution, Chism was the vice president for education policy and strategic initiatives at the American Institutes for Research. Prior to that, she served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and Programs at the U.S. Department of Education. In both organizations she led teams focused on promoting academic excellence and enhancing educational opportunities for all children and families. Chism also holds a master's degree from Central Michigan University, in interpersonal and public communication, and a doctorate from Michigan State University in American Studies.

Regarding EdTA business you may reach Dr. Chism at mchism@schooltheatre.org.