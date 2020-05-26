Digi And Mike Schueler Make $3 Million Commitment To Cincinnati Playhouse In The Park

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park today announced a $3 million pledge from Digi and Mike Schueler to help construct its new mainstage theatre complex and to support artistic programming for the next five years.

"Digi and Mike's extraordinary gift leads us into the homestretch of our capital campaign," says Blake Robison, artistic director. "And making a five-year commitment to our future artistic programming speaks volumes about their love of the Playhouse and the confidence they have in work we put onstage for the community. We can't thank them enough."

Included in the pledge is a capital campaign gift of $1.75 million that gives the Schuelers naming rights to the lobby of the new facility. The Playhouse now has $41.5 million in funds committed toward the project total of $49.5 million. The Schuelers join Moe and Jack Rouse and the Rosenthal Family as the lead donors of the Playhouse's capital campaign.

"Digi and I hope our gift inspires others to join us in helping deliver this project to the community," says Mr. Schueler, who is Chairman and CEO of The Schueler Group, a real estate, development and construction company located in Warren County.

The Schuelers are active throughout Greater Cincinnati with numerous social service and arts organizations. Mrs. Schueler has been a member of the Playhouse Board of Trustees for 16 years and has filled a variety of leadership positions during that time. She also currently serves on the boards of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Every Child Succeeds, 4C for Children and East End Adult Education.

"The Playhouse is a national treasure right here in Cincinnati," says Mrs. Schueler. "We are so pleased to play our part in securing its future for generations to come."

With the other $1.25 million of their pledge, the Schuelers have committed to continue their season sponsorship of the mainstage series in the current Marx Theatre and future Rouse Theatre as well as a select production sponsorship in the Rosenthal Shelterhouse Theatre through the 2025-26 Season.

The Playhouse began site preparation work for the building construction in the spring to move utilities, change traffic patterns and create the staging area for the new theatre. That work is on track to be completed by the end of the summer. Ground-breaking for the new theatre is slated for late fall 2020, assuming no delays related to COVID-19 issues. Projected opening of the new theatre complex remains late 2022.

