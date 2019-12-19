December 19th Update: HAMILTON - Aronoff Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Cincinnati Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Cincinnati:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Bob Herzog - Santa Claus, THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 24%

Jackson Hurt - PIPPIN - Warsaw Federal Incline Theater 22%

James Jones - THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 11%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Ian Meeker - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre 29%

Evan Blust - NEWSIES - Inspiring Arts Productions 20%

Sam Bustetter - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre 17%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Allen R. Middleton - THE LION IN WINTER - Falcon Theatre 36%

Chris Carter - BAH-HUMBUG, A ONE MAN CHRISTMAS CAROL - Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 18%

Bruce Cromer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 12%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Jenna Van Welden - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 19%

Natalie Bird - FUN HOME - Ensemble Theater 17%

Ria Collins - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Carnegie 16%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Amy Helms - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre 37%

Lily Larsen - ANNIE - Eastside players 8%

Julie Wartner - SIDE BY SIDE - Cincinnati Music Theatre 6%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Rachel Perin - FALLEN ANGELS - Commonwealth Theatre Company 23%

Dee Anne Bryll - THE EXONERATED - Falcon Theatre 21%

Caitlin McWethy - TWELTH NIGHT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 10%

Best Ensemble

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre 34%

NEWSIES - Eastside players 9%

PIPPIN - Warsaw Federal Incline Theater 8%

Best Musical (non-professional)

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre 40%

NEWSIES - East Side Players 19%

MAMMA MIA - Footlighters Inc. 10%

Best Musical (professional)

HAMILTON - Aronoff 16%

PIPPIN - Warsaw Federal Incline Theater 13%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Broadway in Cincinnati 12%

Best New Musical

SLEEPING BEAUTY - Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 32%

SUPERMAN, THE MUSICAL - Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 22%

CHURCH GIRLS, THE MUSICAL - The Commonwealth Theatre Company and Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 21%

Best New Play

BAH-HUMBUG - Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 74%

A SMALL FIRE - Falcon Theatre 26%

Best Play (non-professional)

CLUE - Queen city productions 42%

ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Theatre X 23%

OUT OF STERNO - Mariemont Players 19%

Best Play (professional)

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 24%

BAH-HUMBUG, A ONE PERSON CHRISTMAS CAROL - Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 16%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Broadway in Cincinnati 14%

Best Touring Production

HAMILTON - Broadway in Cincinnati 25%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Aranoff Center 19%

COME FROM AWAY - Broadway in Cincinnati 17%

Theater of the Year

Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 28%

Broadway in Cincinnati 10%

East Side Players 9%

