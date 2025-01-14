Daniel Payne to Star in CHURCHILL at the Aronoff Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed actor Daniel Payne will star in Churchill at the Aronoff Center’s intimate Jarson-Kaplan Theater for three performances only from March 29-30, 2025.

Winston Churchill has just been awarded honorary U.S. citizenship by President John F. Kennedy. In recognition of this unprecedented occasion, The American-Oxford Society has asked the former Prime Minister to address them and discuss what this honor means to him.

In this often funny, sometimes touching, and always engaging one-man-show created by British actor David Payne (author of An Evening with C.S. Lewis and Christmas with C.S. Lewis), Churchill will be brought to life on stage by David’s talented son, Daniel Payne.

Audiences will be delighted to hear of his exploits during the Boer War, his constant battles with Britain’s fellow politicians, and his special relationship with America and America’s presidents. But most telling of all, Churchill enlightens the audience with intimate and touching details of the two special women in his life—his wife Clementine and Queen Elizabeth.

With elements of The Crown and The Darkest Hour, Daniel Payne gives audiences an opportunity to spend an evening with one of the greatest historical figures in the world—Sir Winston Churchill.

Daniel Payne

British actor Daniel Payne gained a diploma in performing arts at a prestigious English college. His acting skills have been featured in such plays as The Bacchae, Under Milk Wood, An Inspector Calls, Aladdin, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. His creative energy has seen him add other talents to his repertoire – writer, composer, musician, and director. He is also active as a voice actor and public speaker.



Churchill – Performance Schedule

Saturday, March 29 – 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sunday, March 30 – 2:00 PM



