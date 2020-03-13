Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Pops Announce Cancellation of Upcoming Performances

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an order yesterday afternoon prohibiting gatherings of groups of more than 100 people in the State of Ohio. Accordingly, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Pops has announced that all performances are being cancelled through at least Sunday, April 5, 2020, in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVIDa??19).

Governor DeWine's decision prioritizes public health by restricting all large gatherings, and we are committed to the health and wella??being of our audience members, musicians, guest artists, volunteers and staff.

The following performances are cancelled:

Handel + Vivaldi (March 13 and 14)

CSO Night/Light (March 14) i?? Peter & the Wolf: Sensory-Friendly Rehearsal (March 24)

Manny & Mozart (March 27 and 28)

Manny & Chamber Players (March 27)

Lollipops: Peter & the Wolf (March 28)

Vocal Arts Ensemble: Sacred Heart (March 29)

Young People's Concert: Plugged In (March 31)

Beethoven 8 + Sō Percussion (April 3 and 4)

CSO Night/Light (April 4)

May Festival at the Basilica (April 5)

Ticketholders may exchange tickets to an upcoming performance or support the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra by donating tickets. To offer increased flexibility, exchange fees will be waived through May 31, 2020, for ticketholders who wish to exchange tickets to upcoming performances. Subscribers can exchange tickets online and all other ticket buyers may call the Box Office at 513-381- 3300.

For those who wish to help with the serious financial impact that concert cancellations will have on the CSO and Pops, donors can choose to contribute their tickets back as a charitable gift (and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value). Those who wish to donate tickets do not need to do anything at this time. For questions or other ticket options, email hello@cincinnatisymphony.org or call the Box Office at 513-381-3300 (M-F 10-5; Sat 10-2).

As the situation develops, all updates and information can be found online

at https://www.cincinnatisymphony.org/your-visit/what-to-expect/public-health/





