Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Announces New Rescaled Lineup For January-May 2021

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra has announced a new schedule of CSO & Pops programs for the period of Jan-May 2021. All previously announced concerts are cancelled, and are replaced with 34 rescaled, in-person performances at Music Hall.

Current subscribers have the first opportunity to secure tickets for these performances, and any remaining tickets will be opened up to the general public on JAN 11, 2021.

The orchestra is following all state and CDC safety protocols for these in-person performances, which will be 60-80 minutes in length with no intermission. Audience capacity will be greatly reduced to less than 15% of capacity, with a socially distanced seating arrangement.

CSO will continue to monitor the COVID situation and are prepared to adjust plans as required.

Learn more at https://www.cincinnatisymphony.org/tickets-and-events/calendar/.