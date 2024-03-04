Cincinnati Opera Hosts Open Casting Calls for Supernumerary Roles for 2024 Summer Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cincinnati Opera will hold two open casting calls for supernumerary roles for the company’s 2024 Summer Festival. The information and casting sessions are scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2024, 10 a.m.–12 p.m., and Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 5:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m., at the Corbett Opera Center at Music Hall (1243 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202).

Supernumerary—or “super”—roles are non-singing, non-speaking roles, much like extras in film and television. Supers will share the stage with internationally renowned artists and work with celebrated directors and conductors. No experience is necessary and all super positions are filled on a voluntary basis. Individuals of all ages, races, ethnicities, genders, and abilities are welcome and encouraged to apply.

Cincinnati Opera seeks applicants for the following roles:

Don Giovanni

Commitment period: May 20–June 15, 2024

Performances: June 13 and 15, 2024

Supers needed:

• Two male-identifying individuals to play footmen, a café owner, a café waiter, and cemetery workmen; must be able to lift up to 40 lbs

• Two female-identifying individuals to play chambermaids, a housekeeper, and hotel maids; must be able to lift up to 30 lbs

• All participants must feel comfortable playing characters from a servant class.

La Traviata

Commitment period: June 4–30, 2024

Performances: June 27, 28, 30, 2024

Supers needed:

• Five male-identifying individuals to play Baron’s attendants, bartenders, bar staff, friends of Alfredo and Gastone, and a bare-chested bouncer/doorman

Paul McCartney’s Liverpool Oratorio

Commitment period: June 20–July 27, 2024

Performances: July 18, 20, 21, 27, 2024

Supers needed:

• Two to three children to play an orphan boy and evacuees

• Five female-identifying individuals to play mothers, grandmothers, nurses, and midwives

• Four male-identifying individuals to play fire officers, soldiers, and a trumpet player

Cincinnati Opera’s productions of Don Giovanni, La Traviata, and Paul McCartney’s Liverpool Oratorio will be presented in Springer Auditorium at Cincinnati Music Hall. Supers are required to attend approximately 10–15 rehearsals. Daytime rehearsals may be scheduled.

Attending a casting call does not obligate a person to participate. Interested individuals may attend simply to learn more about supernumerary opportunities. For more information, please visit cincinnatiopera.org or email supers@cincinnatiopera.org.