2019 Cincinnati Fringe Festival Kicks Off May 31st

Weirdness descends upon the Queen City as we unveil the wonderfully eclectic mix of programming that composes the 2019 Cincinnati Fringe Festival's Primary Lineup.

As the region's largest and longest theatre and arts festival, this much-beloved annual event will once again welcome hundreds of artists and thousands of patrons to the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. Our 14-day extravaganza of art and entertainment ensures that you'll experience more than you could possibly imagine. Fringe is bold. Fringe is whimsical. Fringe is Kinda WEIRD. Like YOU!

From a pool of over 100 applicants, a jury of local theater educators, professionals, and journalists have helped us curate a Primary Lineup of 34 hour-long productions. As the core component of the festival, these shows feature an immense variety of disciplines, themes, influences, and cultural representations. Performances are scheduled throughout two weeks (excluding Mondays) to maximize your time and allow you to take in all that Fringe has to offer. For press-specific information on the Primary Lineup, please visit https://tinyurl.com/2019CincyFringePrimaryLineup.

Fringe Producer Chris Wesselman describes the festival as, "Artistic trailblazing, highlighting some of the freshest creative minds and experienced talents both Cincinnati and the nation have to offer. These productions are created by independent artists whose passion is unparalleled and, as Cincinnati's Theatrical Playground, Know Theatre is proud to host such amazing innovators. Audiences won't find a better opportunity to encounter the extraordinary."

The 16th Annual Cincinnati Fringe Festival takes place May 31 - June 15 in a dozen unique venues across the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. Tickets and Passes are on sale now. For complete ticket and pass information, please visit www.cincyfringe.com/purchase.





