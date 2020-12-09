VIDEO: Stray Dog Interrupts Student Dance Rehearsal in China

A group of student dancers in China were recently joined on stage by a furry friend while filming a video of their rehearsal.

According to The Daily Mail, the dog is a stray living on the university campus in south-western China's Yunnan Province.

The scene was captured on camera by a choreography student at the Kunming University, Mr Chen.

"The actresses were dancing on the stage," Chen said. "The dog just suddenly ran up there to play with them."

The dancers continued to rehearse, despite the interruption.

"We were just having a rehearsal and it wouldn't leave," Chen said. "So we let it stay [on the stage]."

