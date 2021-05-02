The National Ballet of China Holds 11th Ballet Workshop Evening in Beijing

The National Ballet of China recently held its 11th Ballet Workshop Evening at the Tianqiao Theater in Beijing.

This year's event took place on April 28 with the theme of "Keep Creative." It launched seven new original ballet works, including Missing You Forever, Mountains and Rivers, Beethoven, Before the Dawn, Shades and Marks, The Butterfly Dream and Lonely Planets.

The 11th annual event was dedicated to the centenary of the Communist Party of China.

The National Ballet of China, founded in December 1959, has become an internationally celebrated cultural institution. Supported by all social sectors, it has shared the beauty of Chinese ballet all over the world, and trained lots of world-class ballet dancers, choreographers, as well as musicians.

The company preserves an exquisite repertoire of more than 200 productions, including classics like Swan Lake (Natalia Makarova), Carmen (Roland Petit), Onegin (John Cranko), Firebird (Maurice Bejart), The Little Mermaid (John Neumeier), Jewels (George Balanchine) and etc., as well as original creations like The Red Detachment of Women, The Yellow River, Raise the Red Lantern, The Peony Pavilion, Chinese New Year, The Crane Calling, The Light of Heart and The Nine-Colored Deer. Under the current directorship of Mme. Feng Ying, the company is committed to enriching people's lives through ballet, and dedicated to preserving and extending the great legacy of human arts.