Sixth Annual Shanghai Orchestra Academy and Partnership to Take Place Online

The sixth annual Shanghai Orchestra Academy and Partnership, a joint endeavor between the New York Philharmonic and Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, will take place in the summer of 2020 as a series of online activities. Starr International Foundation has been the Presenting Sponsor of the Shanghai Orchestra Academy and Partnership for six years.

The plans include a virtual side-by-side performance of a selection from Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6, Pathétique, with approximately 50 Philharmonic musicians and 30 SOA students; one-on-one masterclasses led by Orchestra musicians to be shared with SOA students, Shanghai Conservatory of Music students, and young non-professional players; and the launch of Sound of SOA, videos of past chamber music concerts by Philharmonic musicians and SOA students, featuring new introductions by Philharmonic musicians who participated in the performances.

As previously announced, the New York Philharmonic's annual activities in China through the Shanghai Orchestra Academy and Partnership will not take place in person this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The visit to China has been postponed to the summer of 2021.

Photo Credit: Zheng Yi

