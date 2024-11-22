Sang Jijia Named New Artistic Director of CCDC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Board of Directors of City Contemporary Dance Company has announced the appointment of Mr Sang Jijia as the fifth Artistic Director. He will commence his term officially on 1 January 2025.

Born in Xiahe, Gansu, Mr Sang Jijia studied dance at Minzu University of China. In 1998, he received the Asian Cultural Council Scholarship to study in the US. Last year, he was awarded the Honorary Fellowship by the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts. In 1999, he joined City Contemporary Dance Company (CCDC) as a full-time dancer. Later in 2002, he was selected by the ‘Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative’ to study choreography under William Forsythe in Germany. During his time in Germany, he joined the Ballet Frankfurt and Forsythe Company as Assistant Choreographer and Dancer, respectively. He returned to China in 2006 and has choreographed for CCDC, BeijingDance/LDTX and Guangdong Modern Dance Company. He has also been commissioned by renowned dance companies around the world, including Ballet Frankfurt (Germany), Spellbound Contemporary Ballet (Italy), Carte Blanche (Norway) and GöteborgsOperans Danskompani (Sweden). Since 2015, he has been appointed as the Resident Choreographer for CCDC.

Sang Jijia's works focus on the present and resonate deeply with the audience. His stage aesthetics integrate various art forms, including multimedia, visual arts, architecture, and live sound effects, constructing tension-filled images infused with profound ideas. He created many award-winning dance pieces, including Re-mark (the 22nd Hong Kong Dance Awards for ‘Outstanding Medium Venue Production’), Meeting In-between Time (the 24th Hong Kong Dance Awards for ‘Outstanding Alternative Space Production’), and Stream of Dust (the 25th Hong Kong Dance Awards for ‘Outstanding Choreography’ and ‘Outstanding Medium Venue Production’). In 2024, he was presented the ‘Distinguished Achievement Award’ by the 25th Hong Kong Dance Awards and ‘Artist of the Year (Dance)’ by the 18th Hong Kong Arts Development Awards in recognition of his remarkable artistic achievement.

The Board unanimously believes that, with Sang Jijia’s artistic vision, international reputation, and 25 years of collaboration with CCDC, he is the ideal candidate to uphold the spirit of CCDC as a pioneer in contemporary dance over the past 45 years.

Mr Robert Lewington, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated, “On behalf of the Board and all members of the Company, I warmly welcome Mr Sang Jijia as the new Artistic Director of CCDC. His artistic excellence is indisputable, and he is highly regarded in China and esteemed in Europe. Over the past 25 years, he has grown alongside CCDC, evolving from dancer to guest artist to Resident Choreographer. We believe that, under his leadership, CCDC will continue to highlight the distinctive allure and characteristics of contemporary dance on both local and global stages.”

Mr Christopher Ng, Executive Director of CCDC, welcomed the Board's decision, stating, “Mr Sang Jijia is an outstanding choreographer with international insights. I look forward to collaborating with him as we uphold CCDC's missions and aspirations, continuing our efforts in promoting, educating, and expanding contemporary dance, bringing a fresh new image to the public.”

Mr Sang Jijia expressed his great honor at being appointed as the new Artistic Director. He stated, “I am grateful for the trust of the Board and the support of CCDC over the years. Special thanks to the four former Artistic Directors, who guided CCDC for 45 years with their wisdom and dedication to the arts. From dancing on the grasslands to creating in the city today, I have been pondering what dance truly is. I look forward to deeply exploring and expanding our understanding of dance with the partners at CCDC, and I am committed to innovation, showcasing a diverse range of dance styles.”

City Contemporary Dance Company will announce the details of the 2024/25 dance season and touring details in March 2025. Stay tuned for upcoming updates.

