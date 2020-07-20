Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Movie Theaters Begin to Re-Open in China Beginning July 20

Article Pixel Jul. 20, 2020  

China's movie theaters have begun to reopen on Monday following a six month shutdown due to the health crisis, CNN reports.

The China Film Administration announced last week that movie theaters in "low-risk" areas could reopen on Monday with a precautions in place, including face mask requirements, temperature checks, and a 30% cap of capacity. Eating and drinking in the theater is also prohibited.

Ticket sales for Monday's box office surpassed 2.8 million yuan ($400,000) just before 5 pm local time.

Films that sold the most presale tickets were A First Farewell, Pixar's Coco, and Sheep Without A Shepherd.

Read more on CNN.



Related Articles View More China Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • High School Student Opens Dance Studio in Ohio
  • Watch Norm Lewis & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert (At Home) Tonight
  • The Carnegie Launches Creative Disruption Committee To Support Local Art-Making And Performance Community
  • Cincinnati Playhouse In The Park, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, and Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Announce Reset 2020-21 Seasons