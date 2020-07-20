Movie Theaters Begin to Re-Open in China Beginning July 20

China's movie theaters have begun to reopen on Monday following a six month shutdown due to the health crisis, CNN reports.

The China Film Administration announced last week that movie theaters in "low-risk" areas could reopen on Monday with a precautions in place, including face mask requirements, temperature checks, and a 30% cap of capacity. Eating and drinking in the theater is also prohibited.

Ticket sales for Monday's box office surpassed 2.8 million yuan ($400,000) just before 5 pm local time.

Films that sold the most presale tickets were A First Farewell, Pixar's Coco, and Sheep Without A Shepherd.

Read more on CNN.

Related Articles Shows View More China Stories

More Hot Stories For You