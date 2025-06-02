Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HK Phil will perform the Movie Music of James Horner this September. Performances run 12-13 September.

Experience the sweeping melodies and cinematic brilliance of James Horner in a tribute to the legendary composer on the 10th anniversary of his passing. A classically trained musician celebrated for his masterful orchestrations and beautiful themes, Horner created some of Hollywood’s most iconic scores.

With over 100 film scores, two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes, and numerous Oscar nominations, his most popular works include Titanic, Braveheart, and Avatar. Highlights of the evening’s program will include the timeless classic My Heart Will Go On, performed by Crisel Consunji.

The concert runs approximately 1 hour 15 minutes without an intermission.

HK Phil $50 Tickets are only available during counter sale period and cannot be subscribed. Each customer can purchase up to two tickets per programme, and no concessionary discount will be offered.

