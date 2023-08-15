ZIWE: THE BLACK FRIEND TOUR Comes To The Den, November 3

ZIWE: THE BLACK FRIEND TOUR Comes To The Den, November 3

The Den Theatre today announced critically acclaimed comedian and actress Ziwe will be performing on Friday November 3 at 7:15 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Ziwe is a talented comedian, writer, and actress, who has taken the Internet by storm and captured audiences nationwide with her signature candor, wit, and salient commentary on race and politics in America. She has been named to Forbes 30 Under 30 2021 and received critical acclaim by The New York Times, TIME, and Variety among others.

Ziwe hosted the A24-produced late-night variety sketch show, Ziwe. Season 1 boasted guests including Fran Leibowitz, Gloria Steinem, and Stacey Abrams. As one of TIME's 100 Next Gen Leaders, her refreshing approach to broadcast journalism represents the renaissance of late-night. Season two of the series included guests such as Chet Hanks and Emily Ratajkowski, Julia Fox, Drew Barrymore, and Michael Che.

Hailed as the multi-hyphenate comedic voice to emerge from social media, Ziwe garnered attention during the early months of the pandemic with her provocative and hilarious interviews on her Instagram Live & YouTube talk series, Baited. The show featured interviews full of hard truths with the likes of Caroline Calloway, Alison Roman, Rose McGowan, and Jeremy O. Harris.

In 2021, Ziwe released an album of songs, Ziwe: A Famously Iconic Soundtrack, which is available on Apple Music & Spotify, and she plans to release more music in the coming months. She is also in the process of writing a much-anticipated book of essays, entitled “The Book of Ziwe.”

Ziwe has an impressive career history in the television and comedy fields and has built a fanbase in the podcast space as well as a co-host of Crooked Media's Hysteria. Ziwe also hosts the hit live event, “Pop Show,” where she performs original pop songs and consistently sells out venues including Brooklyn's Bell House, the Music Hall of Williamsburg and more.

Ziwe is based in New York City and originally hails from Lawrence, Massachusetts. She began her career as an intern at Comedy Central and quickly rose up the ranks, becoming a late-night TV writer at just 25-years-old.




Recommended For You