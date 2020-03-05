Writers Theatre to Conclude 2019/20 Season with MEMENTOS MORI

Writers Theatre, under the leadership of Artistic Director Michael Halberstam and Executive Director Kathryn M. Lipuma, will conclude its 2019/20 Season with Mementos Mori, created by Manual Cinema. Mementos Mori runs May 6, 2020 - June 14, 2020 in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. The Press Opening is Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

The cast includes Leah Casey (Puppeteer/Marie), Destini Huston (Puppeteer/Laura), Emerson Elias (Puppeteer/Mel), Charlotte Long (Puppeteer/Aunt Francesca) and Sara Sawicki (Puppeteer/Lady). The musicians are Nora Barton (Cello), Maren Celest (Vocals and Sound Effects), Justin Fernandez (Vocals and Guitar) and Airan Wright (Woodwinds).

The creative team includes Julia Miller (Director), Ben Kauffman and Kyle Vegter (Original Music and Sound Designers), Lizi Breit and Drew Dir (Puppet Designers), Lizi Breit and Ben Kaufman (Video Projections Designers), Mieka van der Ploeg (Costume Designer), Claire Chrzan (Lighting Designer) and Adam Veness (Scenic Designer). The Assistant Stage Manager is Rachel Lockett and the Production Stage Manager is David Castellanos.

This whimsical performance piece allows the audience to experience a motion picture created right before their eyes, using creative shadow-puppetry, innovative projections and a live musical score to tell its transformative and charming story about life, death and what comes in between.

When the persona of "Death" unexpectedly finds herself in California, she trades her scythe for an iPhone and wanders Hollywood, "swiping right" on loss and introducing unexpected connections into the otherwise disparate lives of a ghost, a young girl, and an elderly projectionist. This ambitious show uses multiple puppets, seven overhead projectors, two cameras and three screens to create a live "movie" for the audience. Accompanied by four musicians playing an original score, along with live foley sound effects, the result is a rich mosaic of cinematic storytelling!

Recently named the Chicago Tribune's "Company of the Year" Manual Cinema uses disarmingly simple tools to tell transformative stories. Now they bring their new, feature-length performance to the Nichols stage, giving WT audiences the opportunity to experience this fresh and unique style of intimate storytelling.

Fact Sheet / Mementos Mori

Title: Mementos Mori

Created by: Manual Cinema

Dates: First performance: Wednesday, May 6, 2020; Press opening: Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 7:30pm; Closing performance: Sunday, June 14, 2020

Schedule:

Tuesdays - Fridays: 7:30pm

Saturdays: 3:00pm (except May 9) and 7:30pm

Sundays: 2:00pm and 6:00pm (except May 10 & 31)

Additional Tuesday matinee performances on May 19 at 10:15am (instead of evening performance)

Additional Wednesday matinee performances on May 27 & June 3 at 3:00pm

Location: The Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe

Prices: Prices for all performances range from $35 - $89, Purchase early for best prices

Box Office: The Box Office is located at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe; 847-242-6000; www.writerstheatre.org





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You