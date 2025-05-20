Writers Theatre Raises Record-Breaking Funds at Annual WordPlay Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Writers Theatre Executive Director Kathryn M. Lipuma, Alexandra C. And John D. Nichols Artistic Director Braden Abraham and the Writers Theatre Board of Trustees welcomed 250 corporate and civic leaders for its annual WordPlay Gala, a spectacular evening supporting the company’s artistic excellence and education programs. With the theme of “Be Bold. Be Here.”, the annual fundraising event raised a record-breaking $900,000 on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, 120 East Delaware Place, Chicago.



WordPlay honored long-standing supporter BMO with the 2025 Spirit of Writers Theatre Award, recognizing the company's commitment to the arts and community. For over 30 years, BMO has been a steadfast supporter of Writers Theatre. BMO assisted Writers Theatre with its first business bank account in the ‘90s and later became the first Season Sponsor when the new world-class theatre designed by Jeanne Gang opened in 2016. BMO's long–standing financial commitment has greatly impacted the work across all stages and has left an indelible mark on Writers Theatre and the Chicago theatre community at large.



WordPlay was co-chaired by BMO President and Chief Executive Officer Darrel Hackett (Chicago) and Writers Theatre Trustee Katie Florig (Winnetka). The Gala Production Sponsor was Writers Theatre Trustee Mary Pat Studdert (Wilmette).



Exceeding its reputation as one of Chicago’s finest benefit events, WordPlay included an elegant dinner and a special, one-of-a-kind performance directed and choreographed by Katie Spelman with musical direction by Joe Kinosian and emcees Rob Lindley and Maya Rowe. The entertainment starred peformers familiar to Writers’ audiences, including Joseph Anthony Byrd, Matt Edmonds, Bri Sudia and Matthew C. Yee.



Guests broke fundraising records on the Paddle Raise and Live Auction, which included exclusive prizes. Among the auction highlights were a meet-and-greet with Stephen Colbert at a taping and backstage tour of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, followed by dinner with David Schwimmer; dinner under the stars with Deann and Chef Rick Bayless at their Chicago home; and an in-home dinner catered by La Taquiza of Highland Park, paired with the card wizadry of Harry Milas, star of The Unfair Advantage, playing at Writers Theatre next season.



