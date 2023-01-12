Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World Premiere Adaptation of CHLORINE SKY to be Presented at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in February

This intimate coming-of-age story based on Browne’s popular young adult novel will play February 14 – March 11, 2023.

Jan. 12, 2023  
Steppenwolf Theatre Company will present the Steppenwolf for Young Adults' world premiere adaptation of Chlorine Sky, by Mahogany L. Browne, based on her book, and directed by Ericka Ratcliff. This intimate coming-of-age story based on Browne's popular young adult novel will play February 14 - March 11, 2023 in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. The press opening is Saturday, February 18 at 8 pm.

The cast includes Demetra Dee, Destini Huston, Samuel B. Jackson, Tiffany Renee Johnson, Akili Ni Mali and Alexis Ward.

Ticket Information

There will be public performances and student matinees of Chlorine Sky, inviting all audiences to experience this world premiere. Tickets start at $5 for teens through the Teen Arts Pass. Regular tickets are $5 for college students and begin at $20 for the general public. Single tickets to Chlorine Sky are now on sale at steppenwolf.org and (312) 335-1650.

Student Matinees

Student matinees will take place at 10 am on weekdays from Tuesday, February 14 - Friday, March 10, 2023. Recommended for grades eight and up. To register your school, click here. Tickets are only $5 for students and chaperones are free.

PRODUCTION DETAILS

Chlorine Sky - World Premiere

By Mahogany L. Browne, based on her book

Directed by Ericka Ratcliff

Featuring Demetra Dee (Kiyana), Destini Huston (Lay Li), Samuel B. Jackson (Curtis, Clifton), Tiffany Renee Johnson (Essa), Akili Ni Mali (Sky) and Alexis Ward (Inga).

"Ok, so boom. / We ain't friends anymore." Sky and Lay Li were always in sync. But now their rhythms are changing; Sky likes swimming, and Lay Li is all about beauty. Sky, basketball; Lay Li, boys. Things just make more sense underwater and on the court. A world premiere adaptation of Mahogany L. Browne's popular young adult novel, Chlorine Sky is an intimate coming-of-age story told in verse about two girls who are best friends - until they aren't. Sometimes, growing up means growing apart.


February 14 - March 11, 2023
In Steppenwolf's Downstair Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago

Press opening: Saturday, February 18 at 8 pm

The Chlorine Sky production team includes Yeaji Kim (Scenic and Projection Design), Jos N. Banks (Costume Design), Conchita Avitia and K Story (Lighting Design), Willow James (Sound Design) Eboni Hogan (Dramaturg), Alex Lee Reed (SYA Producer), Elise Hausken (Production Manager), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director), Michelle Medvin (Production Stage Manager) and JuJu Laurie (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, visit www.steppenwolf.org/tickets--events/seasons-/2022-23/chlorine-sky/.

This world premiere production is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts as part of its Grants for Arts Projects.

Mahogany L. Browne

(Author/Playwright) selected as Kennedy Center's Next 50, is the Executive Director of JustMedia, a media literacy initiative supporting the groundwork of criminal justice leaders and community members. This position is informed by her career as a writer, organizer and educator. Browne has received fellowships from Art for Justice, Air Serenbe, Cave Canem, Poets House, Mellon Research & Rauschenberg. She is the author of recent works: Vinyl Moon, Chlorine Sky, Woke: A Young Poets Call to Justice, Woke Baby and Black Girl Magic. Browne is the founder of the diverse lit initiative, Woke Baby Book Fair. Her latest project is a poetry collection responding to the impact of mass incarceration on women and children: I Remember Death By Its Proximity to What I Love (Haymarket Books). She is the first-ever poet-in-residence at the Lincoln Center and lives in Brooklyn, NY.

Ericka Ratcliff

(Director) is Artistic Director of Congo Square Theatre Company where she works to amplify the mission of celebrating the complexities of Black life and culture on stage. Most recently, Ericka directed WHITE with Definition Theatre (presented at Steppenwolf Theatre's 1700 Theater as part of the LookOut series) and was co-director on the Chicago premiere of What To Send Up When It Goes Down at Congo Square. She has worked regionally and locally with Alliance Theater, Steppenwolf Theatre, Northlight, Victory Gardens, Chicago Shakespeare, Collaboraction, House Theater of Chicago, Mixed Blood, Milwaukee Rep, Kansas City Rep, CENTERSTAGE, Pittsburgh Playwrights and Second City, among others. She is a recipient of the 2017 3Arts Make A Wave Award. Ericka is also an artistic associate with Lookingglass Theater. She is a graduate of Roosevelt University.




