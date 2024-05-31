Wicker Park Fest 2024 Headliners Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce has announced the headlining music acts for the 20th anniversary of Wicker Park Fest. As Chicago’s most anticipated summer street festival, attracting more than 75k+ visitors from Chicagoland and nationwide, the three-day festival will take place July 26 – 28, featuring more than 50 emerging and established live acts from Chicago and across the nation, all performing original music. Wicker Park Fest 2024 will take place Friday, July 26 from 5 – 10 p.m., Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28 from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The longest street festival on the North Side, stretching along Milwaukee Avenue from Damen to Ashland, Wicker Park Fest celebrates the neighborhood’s rich musical heritage, vibrant nightlife and top-notch restaurants. Alongside its stellar music performances, the fest will feature a variety of arts and culture initiatives, including art installations and international dance performances, along with a wide range of local food options from acclaimed restaurants and cafes and more than 200 brick & mortar shops including bookstores and vintage sellers.

“We are ecstatic to say that Wicker Park Fest has been an established fixture in the neighborhood for 20 years now,” said Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce’s Pamela Maass. “The fest has consistently evolved to showcase the ever-changing neighborhood culture and businesses, while influencing and uplifting the Chicago music scene throughout the years. It has been two lively decades of presenting eclectic music lineups, alongside a full selection of vendors, shops and artists to Milwaukee Avenue for our festivalgoers to discover and enjoy.”

The musical acts for Wicker Park Fest are hand-picked by a staple in the Chicago music scene, Subterranean. Featured headlining acts for 2024 include Chicago R&B singer Jamila Woods, a multi-disciplinary artist and social activist who has been featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and has performed alongside Common, Chance the Rapper and Macklemore. ‘90s alt-rock band Superdrag will also take the stage, performing in Chicago together for the first time since 2009. Superdrag is best-known for their hit single “Sucked Out,” which reached #17 on Billboard’s modern rock chart.

Also joining the headlining acts are The Felice Brothers, a folk-rock collective out of Catskill, NY who have released several Billboard top 200 albums; the California psychedelic rock band La Luz, who recently signed with Sub Pop records in Seattle and released their newest single, “I’ll Go With You,” earlier this month; as well as the reunified Chicago indie band Chin Up Chin Up, performing together for the first time since 2009; disco/funk group Stolen Gin, who have been playing sold out shows all over NYC; D.C. punk rockers Teen Mortgage, whose music is featured on the TV series “Shameless” and are touring with Weezer and Smashing Pumpkins this summer and L.A. indie-pop band Fiji Blue, who sold out their first Chicago headlining show at Beat Kitchen in 2022 and are coming off of an international tour.

WBEZ will be presenting the Home of House stage on Sunday as a celebration of 40 years of house music in Chicago, featuring DJ Chip E., one of the founders of house music and producer of pioneer Frankie Knuckles’ first house track. The Home of House stage will also feature a special tribute to house DJ and producer Paul Johnson from longtime underground artist Microdot.

Other artists announced for Wicker Park Fest’s 20th anniversary include the rising Chicago DJ collective Lé Bump and the Latinx creative collective Future Rootz. The 606 Open Mic Night and Reggae Gold DJ’s will also return to the stage this year. Wicker Park Fest will announce the full lineup of performers at a later date.

Wicker Park Fest is known as an incubator for emerging talent, with past performers having soared in their careers with many moving on to perform at Pitchfork and Riot Fest. Past performers include Grammy-nominated electronic music duo ODEZSA, Billboard-charting alternative group PUP, along with Viagra Boys, Snail Mail, and NNAMDÏ. Rapper Billy woods and DJ Kenny Segal headlined Wicker Park Fest last year and are scheduled to perform at Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago this summer.

Additional fest programming includes a Kids Fest experience for families tp relax in the shade and participate in activities like ladybug releases, mini-golf, arts and crafts and magic acts, with all proceeds benefiting Friends of Burr Elementary school. Pet Fest will also join the WPF pack this year, featuring activities like paw painting, pet portraits, a “musical sits” contest, a dog ice cream eating contest and more to benefit Wicker Park’s upcoming dog park renovations.

A $10 donation at the entry gate is encouraged, which will benefit the nonprofit Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce, support small local businesses, and help fund next year’s fest. In the interest of preventing long lines at entrances and vendor stalls stemming from card transactions, attendees are advised to bring cash. This year, Wicker Park Fest is sponsored by Goose Island Beer Company, Chi’Tiva, Rip It, Javi’s, Chirp Radio, Nrg, Pet Supplies Plus and Sweet Green.

For more information, visit WickerParkFest.com and follow Wicker Park Fest on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Comments