WISECRACKIN' is Coming to Second City

Wisecrackin' hits Judy's Beat Lounge at The Second City in Chicago stage at 8:30 p.m. CST Friday's Oct 22-Nov 12. The show will feature a truly special guests weekly. (Oct 22 Claudia Wallace- Second City Main Stage/NBC's Shrink) (Oct 29 Steve Gadlin-Shark Tank/The Fart Pedal) (Nov 5 Stephen Toobolosky-Ground Hog Day, Glee) (Nov 12 Leon Rogers-WGCI Morning Show/Later With Leon). The live performance will also stream on the game show's Facebook page and Twitch channel.

Created by Chicago comedian and Second City faculty Angie McMahon (featured guest on Netfilx's Nailed It!), Wisecrackin' pits comedians in head-to-head competition to see who can come up with the best punchlines to set ups they are seeing for the first time. Written all by McMahon and her writers' room. Other participating comedians and the audience vote on which punchline is best each round and crown a winner. All while playing audience challenges throughout the night. An interactive experience never before seen in the world of Comedy.

Since its debut in May 2020, Wisecrackin' has gained more than 11,000 followers on Facebook, and hundreds of weekly viewers for its Friday night live-stream. In the past year, the show has featured talented guests such as Stephen Tobolowsky (Groundhog Day, Memento), Andy Kindler (Bob's Burgers), Jay Mohr (Jerry Maguire), and Leon Rogers (The Chicago Morning Show on 107.5 WGCI), among many others. Participating regulars include stand-up comedians from across the country, such as Richard Charles Anderson, Sam Howard, Sommer Austin, Marz Timms, and Mia McCullough, among others.

Judy's Beat Lounge @ The Second City

Fridays Oct 22-Nov 12 8:30pm

Admission: $25

Ticket Link: https://www.secondcity.com/shows/chicago/wisecrackin/

Special Guests:

Oct 22-Claudia Wallace

Oct 29-Steve Gadlin

Nov 5- Stephen Tobolowsky

Nov 12- Leon Rogers