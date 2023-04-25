Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WHO HIJACKED MY FAIRYTALE Begins At The MAC May 13

“Who Hijacked My Fairytale” is the magical, heartwarming, incredibly funny journey of a wayward southern belle.

Apr. 25, 2023  
The perfect girl's night out or Mother's Day treat away from the kids, Kelly Swanson brings her one-woman tour-de-force production "Who Hijacked My Fairytale" to the MAC 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 13. Swanson's hilarious journey talks about muffin tops, chin whiskers and the fairy tale glass slipper that turned out to be plastic as she shares her quest to find her "happier ever after" and the inspiring message about how it is never too late to write a new story.

"Who Hijacked My Fairytale" is the magical, heartwarming, incredibly funny journey of a wayward southern belle who went from being a shy child who tried to be invisible, to a tacky woman who just won't shut up. This story starts and ends on the other side of the fairy tale - the place the books and movies never showed you. And just when you least expect, there's a touching tug on your heart.

Swanson is an award-winning storyteller, motivational speaker, comedian and author of the book, "Who Hijacked My Fairy Tale?," "The Land of If Only," "The Story Formula" and "The Gutsy Girls Pocket Guide to Public Speaking." She has keynoted major conferences and corporate events from coast to coast. In July of 2022 she was inducted into the National Speakers Association Speaker Hall of Fame.

Sanson's wacky wit and powerful stories have charmed hearts and tickled funny bones for more than 18 years. Drawing on her experience as a funny motivational speaker, she teaches people how she does it by sharing what she has learned about connecting and engaging to have more influence in business, through the use of one tool - strategic storytelling. Sharing her own powerful journey through story and the formula she discovered, she provides that magical place where the art of story meets the business of persuasion.

McAninch Arts Center, located at 425 Fawell Blvd., presents Kelly Swanson in "Who Hijacked My Fairytale?" 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 13. Tickets are $30-$40. For tickets or more information visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630.942.4000. The Box Office is open Tuesday-Saturday, noon - 6 p.m. and three hours prior to a performance.

Please note: this show may contain adult language and themes.




