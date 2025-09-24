WHITE CHRISTMAS to be Presented at Paramount Theatre This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



If your family is dreaming of a White Christmas, may your days be merry and bright, because Paramount Theatre is, too.

Nostalgia, pageantry and spectacle come to life in Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, the most iconic holiday musical of all time, next in Paramount’s 14th Broadway Series, November 12, 2025-January 11, 2026. Opening Night is Friday, November 21 at 7 p.m.*

*Please note new, earlier 7 p.m. curtain time for Friday and Saturday evening performances in 2025-26.﻿

﻿Based on the classic 1954 film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, this two-time Tony Award nominated musical is a family favorite that brings generations together to celebrate the magic of the holidays.

World War II is over, and former GIs Bob and Phil have become a popular song-and-dance team. The duo travel to a quaint ski resort in Vermont where they meet Betty and Judy, an equally talented up-and-coming sister act. Once there, they realize the mountain resort is owned by their former General, who is on the brink of losing it all. “Let’s put on a show!” is the fondly recalled response to help the beloved General save his business, culminating with epic dance numbers, spectacular costumes and a finale rendition of “White Christmas” that will make you a believer.

Bright and bold, honest and heartfelt, Paramount’s White Christmas will dazzle all ages with its beautiful “vistacolor” set, lush costumes and ingenious props. Big song-and-dance numbers will showcase not just incredible tap dancing, but all sorts of dance styles. The production boasts director Stephen Schellhardt, Chicago’s A-list actors/singers/dancers on stage, a 14-person live orchestra performing Irving Berlin classics like “Sisters,” “Snow,” and “White Christmas,” and a veteran team of designers and technicians well-versed in creating live, holiday musical magic.

By the show’s jaw-dropping finale, Paramount audiences will feel warm, cozy and comfortable, like they’ve just been wrapped in a beautiful present. And, as always, a two-story Christmas tree in the theater’s Grand Gallery serves as the perfect backdrop for holiday photos before and after the show.

﻿Stephen Schellhardt, who made his Paramount directing debut last spring with the Jeff Recommended The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, returns to direct Paramount’s all-ages, holiday season blockbuster. Audiences in Aurora also know Schellhardt for his lead roles on stage at Paramount, including Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Baker in Into the Woods, and Bruce in Fun Home.

“When I first revisited White Christmas,” said Schellhardt, “I was struck not just by its dazzling musical numbers, dynamic choreography and timeless charm, but by its heart. Whether it’s helping a friend chase a dream, lifting someone’s spirits with a song, or rallying to support a beloved military leader in need, White Christmas invites us to return to the warmth of shared memories, the comfort of familiar traditions, and the joy of ‘paying it forward.’”

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. Tickets to Irving Berlin’s White Christmas are $31-$106, a fraction of the cost to see a show in downtown Chicago. Plus downtown Aurora boasts easy, cheaper parking and new restaurants all around. (Prices listed when tickets are purchased in-person. Additional fees apply for phone and online orders.)

White Christmas previews begin Wednesday, November 12 at 7 p.m. Press opening is Friday, November 21 at 7 p.m. Performances run through January 11: Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Additional holiday week matinees are Friday, November 28 at 2 p.m. and Friday, December 26 at 2 p.m. No shows on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 27), Christmas Eve (Wednesday, December 24) or Christmas Day (Thursday, December 25).﻿

