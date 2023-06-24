WFMT to Present Chicago Symphony Orchestra's CONCERT FOR CHICAGO Live From Millennium Park

The concert will air on Tuesday, June 27 at 6:30 pm.

By: Jun. 24, 2023

WFMT to Present Chicago Symphony Orchestra's CONCERT FOR CHICAGO Live From Millennium Park

Chicago's classical music radio station WFMT will present CONCERT FOR CHICAGO - a live performance by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) from Millennium Park's Jay Pritzker Pavilion - on 98.7WFMT, wfmt.com, and the WFMT app on Tuesday, June 27 at 6:30 pm. WFMT's Dave Schwan and Robbie Ellis will co-host the program.

CSO Zell Music Director Riccardo Muti will lead the orchestra in the Andante moderato written by longtime Chicago resident Florence Price, and Tchaikovsky's exhilarating Fifth Symphony. This special performance will mark the conclusion of the CSO's 2022-2023 season, and recognizes the remarkable musical partnership of Riccardo Muti and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra across his distinguished tenure.

"It is our great honor to bring WFMT listeners the artistry and wonder of Maestro Muti as we mark his last concert as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra," said WFMT President & CEO Sandra Cordova Micek. "This free and accessible concert in Millennium Park will be a wonderful occasion to celebrate Maestro Muti, the joy of classical music, and summertime in Chicago."

"We are grateful to WFMT for their partnership to make this special live broadcast of the CSO's Concert for Chicago possible," noted CSOA President Jeff Alexander. "As we mark a very special milestone for Riccardo Muti and the musicians after a celebrated 13 seasons of artistic collaboration, we are truly delighted that audiences in Chicago can listen with all of us in Millennium Park to the glorious sound of the CSO."

This program is part of WFMT's summer season of live concerts from venues around the Chicago area, including the Grant Park Music Festival and Ravinia Festival.

ABOUT WFMT

WFMT is one of the world's most respected classical music radio stations, available on-air at 98.7 WFMT, online at wfmt.com, and on the WFMT app. WFMT showcases superlative programs, concerts, and live events - from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Grant Park Music Festival, the Metropolitan Opera, Ravinia Festival, and many more. WFMT is also a leading producer and syndicator of a diverse selection of outstanding musical series, including Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin, the Beethoven Network, and the Jazz Network. Connect with WFMT on Facebook and Twitter. WFMT's Chicago Symphony Orchestra Radio Series is made possible in part by Albank.

ABOUT CHICAGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Founded in 1891, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra is consistently hailed as one of the greatest orchestras in the world. The Chicago Symphony Orchestra commands a vast repertoire ranging from Baroque to contemporary. Performing in over 150 concerts each year, the CSO's talented musicians are the driving force behind the ensemble's famous sound heard on best-selling recordings as well as in performances in Chicago and on tour throughout the United States and around the globe.



