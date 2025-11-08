Visceral Dance's WITHIN Program of Works to Perform November 14-16

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A program of works created by the company on the company and dancers within Visceral, Within performs at Chicago's Ann Barzel Theater from November 14 to 16.

The Friday and Saturday performances are from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the Sunday performance is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

It is a choreographic exploration showcasing the unique voice of each choreographer. The show's intimate performances connect the Visceral community; the professional company with the trainee program, studio company and work-study programs of the Center.

The choreographers of the show are Diego Gonzales, Aden Hurst, Erika Shi, Annika Witte, Justin Bisnauthing, Kaliana Medlock, Laura Mendes, Nia Davis, Luella Nandra, Will Meadows, and Alessandra De Paloantonio.