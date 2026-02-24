Visceral Dance to Showcase SPRINGTHIRTEEN at Museum of Contemporary Art

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Visceral Dance Chicago will return to the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago for SPRINGTHIRTEEN, a mixed repertory program running April 17–19. Performances will take place April 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and April 19 at 2:00 p.m.

The program includes 18+1 by Gustavo Ramírez Sansano, If You by Micaela Taylor, and two works by Founder and Artistic Director Nick Pupillo.

Mad Skin, choreographed by Pupillo, is a duet examining emotional attachment and the vulnerability of unreciprocated connection through physically driven movement. Sansano’s 18+1 is set to the mambo music of Pérez Prado and celebrates the choreographer’s career with buoyant, rhythmic energy. Taylor’s If You, created for 12 dancers, draws from the physical and emotional realities of early motherhood, exploring vulnerability, connection, and presence.

The program also features Synapse by Pupillo, an LED-light immersive work originally commissioned by the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, combining electronic music, lighting design, and contemporary movement.

Founded in 2013, Visceral Dance Chicago presents repertory by emerging and internationally recognized choreographers. The company performs nationally and internationally and operates the Visceral Dance Center in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood, offering dance education and rehearsal space year-round.