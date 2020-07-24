Violet Surprise Theatre presents SapphFest: Summer Queerance! A Virtual Queer Variety Show, July 30 & 31.

SapphFest: Summer Queerance is Violet Surprise's third virtual variety show celebrating queer women and non-binary artists from all over the country and internationally, through comedy, music, poetry, performance art, and play readings.

Thursday, July 30, at 7:30 p.m. & Friday, July 31, at 7:30 p.m. (Central Time). Viewers can access the performance for free on this Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/93779126641?pwd=UlFBNVdtOTNQTFFJdE5Xd1I5cXVlQT09

Performers on Thursday, July 30:

Lauren Harsh, Jessica-Jess Martin, Mary Margaret Tarsitano, Alexia Jasmene, Katie Zane, Denise Massura, Kirsten Baity, Allison Fradkin, and Iris Sowlat

Performers on Friday, July 31:

Terri Lynne Hudson, KJ Whitehead, Rhiannon Halbleib, Meredith Aleigha Wells, Tera Flores, Victoria Fombelle, Natalie Meisner, and Juliana Heng

Created by director Iris Sowlat and playwright/actress Allison Fradkin, Violet Surprise is a new queer feminist theatre company with the mission to produce new works that vibrantly and valiantly validate the identities and experiences of queer women, with fierce allyship to the non-binary community.

