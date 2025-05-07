Video/Photos: PRIMARY TRUST at Alley Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alley Theatre has revealed new photos and video of Primary Trust. Directed by Niegel Smith, Eboni Booth’s journey explores the intimate moments where every choice matters and every connection holds the power to change lives.

The cast of Primary Trust includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Michelle Elaine as Corrina/ Wally’s Waiter/ Bank Customers, Chris Hutchison as Clay/ Sam/ Le Pousselet Bartender, and David Rainey as Bert.

Rounding out the cast is Stanley Andrew Jackson (Ken Ludwig’s The Three Musketeers) as Kenneth.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Michael Locher, Costume Designer Dominique Fawn Hill, Lighting Designer Xavier Pierce, Sound Designer Megan Culley, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Stage Manager Trinity A. Nobles, and Assistant Stage Manager Meagan Rachelle Smallwood.

