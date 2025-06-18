Video: Inside Rehearsals For THE COLOR PURPLE at the Goodman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The incredible cast of THE COLOR PURPLE prepare to bring Alice Walker's dynamic work to the Goodman stage starting June 21. Watch a video from inside the rehearsal room now!Â

Twenty years since its original Broadway debut, the musical is based on the Pulitzer Prize- and National Book Award-winning novel byÂ Alice WalkerÂ with a book byÂ Marsha Norman, music and lyrics byÂ Brenda Russell,Â Allee WillisÂ andÂ Stephen Bray. The Goodman invites audiences to engage in a deep-dive of Ms. Walkerâ€™s masterwork in the theaterâ€™s first-ever Book Clubâ€”Saturday, June 28 at 4:30pmâ€”for longtime fans of the novel or those experiencing it for the first time. Additional audience engagement events listed below.

Brownâ€™s 21-member company is led by prolific Chicago talentâ€”includingÂ Brittney MackÂ as Celie; Aerie Williams as Shug Avery;Â Evan Tyrone MartinÂ as Mister;Â Nicole Michelle HaskinsÂ as Sofia;Â Gilbert DomallyÂ as Harpo;Â Shantel Renee CribbsÂ as Nettie;Â Daryn Whitney HarrellÂ as Squeak; and more, a full cast list appears belowâ€”in this story of a young womanâ€™s perilous journey of personal awakening in the American South. The Color Purple begins this Saturday, June 21, opening night is June 30, and the run continues through July 27 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre.Â

