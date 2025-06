Video: Inside Rehearsals For THE COLOR PURPLE at the Goodman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The incredible cast of THE COLOR PURPLE prepare to bring Alice Walker's dynamic work to the Goodman stage starting June 21. Watch a video from inside the rehearsal room now!

Twenty years since its original Broadway debut, the musical is based on the Pulitzer Prize- and National Book Award-winning novel by Alice Walker with a book by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. The Goodman invites audiences to engage in a deep-dive of Ms. Walker’s masterwork in the theater’s first-ever Book Club—Saturday, June 28 at 4:30pm—for longtime fans of the novel or those experiencing it for the first time. Additional audience engagement events listed below.

Brown’s 21-member company is led by prolific Chicago talent—including Brittney Mack as Celie; Aerie Williams as Shug Avery; Evan Tyrone Martin as Mister; Nicole Michelle Haskins as Sofia; Gilbert Domally as Harpo; Shantel Renee Cribbs as Nettie; Daryn Whitney Harrell as Squeak; and more, a full cast list appears below—in this story of a young woman’s perilous journey of personal awakening in the American South. The Color Purple begins this Saturday, June 21, opening night is June 30, and the run continues through July 27 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre.

Comments