Video: THE COLOR PURPLE at Goodman Theatre, Now Extended Through August 3

A new production of THE COLOR PURPLE brings Alice Walker's dynamic work to the Goodman stage, now through August 3! Watch a video montage from the production below!

Twenty years since its original Broadway debut, the musical is based on the Pulitzer Prize- and National Book Award-winning novel by Alice Walker with a book by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. The musical tells the story of a young woman’s perilous journey of personal awakening in the American South.