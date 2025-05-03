Video: HYMN At Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago Shakespeare Theater just released video highlights for their upcoming production of Hymn, running through May 25, 2025. Watch the cast in action!

Chiké Johnson, who protrays the role of Benny, says, "What's meaningful to me about this show is the love of two Black men who have had their challenges, as we all have, and how they come together and they enjoy each other."

Legendary Chicago director Ron OJ Parson leads the Chicago cast and creative team to bring this deeply resonant tribute to male friendship to the stage. The creative team also includes scenic and projection designer Rasean Davonté Johnson, Costume Designer Yvonne Miranda, lighting designer Jason Lynch, and sound designer and composer Willow James.

About the show

Two men from two very different neighborhoods meet as strangers, but before long—they’re singing the same tune. Benny is a loner anchored by his wife and children. Gil longs to fulfil his potential. They form a deep bond, but as cracks appear in their fragile lives, they start to realize that true courage comes in different forms. Set on Chicago’s South Side and brimming with the sounds of R&B, gospel, and house music, this soulful play takes an honest look at love, faith, and friendship in all of life’s beautiful complexities.

