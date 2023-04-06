Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Video: First Look at THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

The Comedy of Errors runs through April 16, 2023, in the Courtyard Theater.

Apr. 06, 2023  

In her final production as Chicago Shakespeare Theater artistic director, Barbara Gaines stages Shakespeare's riotous The Comedy of Errors, imprinting her legacy of inventive and captivating interpretations of the Bard's work for today's audiences.

Get a first look at video below!

The production features original framing scenes penned by Second City veteran Ron West and showcases an ensemble cast of beloved Chicago Shakespeare collaborators whose combined credits span the Theater's 37-year history-from the first production on the rooftop of the Red Lion Pub to last fall's searing Measure for Measure. The Comedy of Errors runs through April 16, 2023, in the Courtyard Theater.

An eccentric group of stage and screen actors gather on a London movie set in 1940 to film Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors as much-needed comic relief for the troops. Backstage antics and hilarious complications abound as Antipholus and Dromio search for their long-lost identical twins. In over three decades with Chicago Shakespeare, Gaines has directed scores of productions, including nearly all of Shakespeare's 38 plays and six world premieres. She now revisits Shakespeare's high-spirited comedy with longtime collaborator Ron West, newly adapted from the Theater's 2008 production.

For more information, visit www.chicagoshakes.com/comedy.




Cast & Creative Team Set for PASSING STRANGE at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre Photo
Cast & Creative Team Set for PASSING STRANGE at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the final production of its 25th Anniversary Season, the electrifying Tony Award-winning production, Passing Strange.
Chicago Shakespeare Theater Marks Shakespeares Birthday This Month Photo
Chicago Shakespeare Theater Marks Shakespeare's Birthday This Month
As the world commemorates William Shakespeare's 459th birthday this April, Chicago Shakespeare Theater will celebrate the Bard with multiple events throughout the month. The Theater will honor the legacy of Founding Artistic Director Barbara Gaines with the Spirit of Shakespeare Award, which will be presented at a fundraising event at the Theater's home on Navy Pier on Monday, April 24, 2023.
M.A.D.D. Rhythms Makes Its Auditorium Debut This April, Plus Upcoming Events Announced! Photo
M.A.D.D. Rhythms Makes Its Auditorium Debut This April, Plus Upcoming Events Announced!
M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Chicago's premier tap collective, continues its 22nd year with the Company's debut at the historic Auditorium Theatre, April 22, the return of National Tap Day Weekend, May 20 and 21, monthly tap jams, community events, classes and more.
AstonRep Theatre Presents THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE This Month Photo
AstonRep Theatre Presents THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE This Month
AstonRep Theatre Company will conclude its 15th and final season with The Language Archive, Julia Cho's insightful play about language and love, directed by Company Member Dana Anderson*, playing April 28 – May 28, 2023 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theatre, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave. in Chicago.

