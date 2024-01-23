Video: Director Mary Zimmerman on THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE at Goodman Theatre

Performances will run February 10 – March 10, 2024 in Goodman's Owen Theatre.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

Watch as adapter and director Mary Zimmerman describes what makes "The Matchbox Magic Flute" a unique operatic experience. 

The cast will be led by Marlene Fernandez as Pamina, Keanon Kyles as Sarastro, Russell Mernagh as Monostatos, Lauren Molina as Papagena/Lady, Tina Muñoz Pandya as Lady, Reese Parish as The Spirit, Shawn Pfautsch as Papageno, Emily Rohm as Queen of the Night, Billy Rude as Tamino, and Monica West as Lady.

The understudies include Dario Amador-Lage, Ann Delaney, Devin DeSantis, Holly Hinchliffe, Nathan Karnik, and Emilie Lynn.

In her acclaimed signature style, Mary Zimmerman conceives a brand new theatrical adaptation of Mozart’s beloved opera.

Playful and imaginative, it’s big music in a small space. This “matchbox” presentation of The Matchbox Magic Flute features a cast of 10 and orchestra of five—following the fantastic adventures of Prince Tamino and Princess Pamina. With dragons, a man who is a bird, trials by fire and water and underground corridors, Day and Night do battle.

Mozart composed Symphony No. 1 in E Flat Major at the age of eight. Feel free to bring your 8+ year-old little geniuses to the show.







