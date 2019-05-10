Victory Gardens Theater Presents The Chicago Premiere Of IF I FORGET

Victory Gardens Theater continues its 44th season with the Chicago Premiere of If I Forget, written by Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen) and directed by Devon de Mayo. If I Forget runs June 7 July 7, 2019, with press performance on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 7:30pm at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Avenue.

In the final months before 9/11, liberal Jewish studies professor Michael Fischer has reunited with his two sisters to celebrate their father's 75th birthday. Each deeply invested in their own version of family history, the siblings clash over everything from Michael's controversial scholarly work to the mounting pressures of caring for an ailing parent. As destructive secrets and long-held resentments bubble to the surface, the three negotiate with biting humor and razor-sharp insight how much of the past they're willing to sacrifice for a chance at a new beginning. If I Forget tells a powerful tale of a family and a culture at odds with itself.

If I Forget speaks to both the head and the heart. The New York Times, Critic's Pick

"We are proud to give a Chicago home to Steven Levenson's poignant play, If I Forget. This explosive family drama deftly explores the power and complexity of history, legacy, gentrification and identity," says Chay Yew. "The play centers on a Jewish American family as they are forced to grapple with an ever-changing world, and how their histories inform the present, and how they embrace their past as they move towards the future. I'm thrilled to share this powerful and timely work with our Chicago audiences."

The cast of If I Forget includes Alec Boyd (Joey Oren), Daniel Cantor (Michael Fischer), David Darlow (Lou Fischer), Keith Kupferer (Howard Kilberg), Elizabeth Ledo (Sharon Fischer), Gail Shapiro (Holly Fischer), and Heather Townsend (Ellen Manning).

The creative team includes Andrew Boyce (scenic design), Izumi Inaba (costume design), Heather Sparling (lighting design), Kevin O'Donnell (sound design), and Rachel Watson (props design).

Previews for If I Forget are June 7-13, 2019. Previews are $20-$45. The Press opening is Friday, June 14, 2019 at 7:30pm. Regular performances run June 15 July 7, 2019: Tuesday Friday at 7:30pm; Saturday at 3pm and 7:30pm; Sunday at 3pm. Regular performances are $27-$60.

Performances are at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Avenue, in the heart of Chicago's Lincoln Park Neighborhood. For tickets and information, call the Victory Gardens Box Office, 773.871.3000, email tickets@victorygardens.org, or visit www.victorygardens.org. Ask the Box Office about discounts for students, seniors, and those with access needs. Groups of 10 or more, call 773.634.9862 for discounted rates.





