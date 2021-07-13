Victory Gardens Theater Announces Series of Virtual Town Hall Forums

Victory Gardens Theater will hold a series of Town Halls to introduce Ken-Matt to the VG community and share news about Victory Gardens' future. The first event, "Ask Me Anything with Ken-Matt Martin" will be held on Zoom on August 2, 2021, from 6:00-7:15pm Central.

Join Victory Gardens for a series of Summer Town Halls with new Artistic Director Ken-Matt Martin. Community members will have a chance to ask Ken-Matt questions, to hear his vision for the theater's artistic future, and to meet some of the artists who are part of the next wave of VG's work. All Town Halls will take place on Zoom, are free and open to the public, and will be closed-captioned. To RSVP, visit: victorygardens.org/event/summer-town-halls/.

"During the first weeks of my tenure at Victory Gardens, I embarked on a 'listening tour' to connect with Chicago artists who have been deeply connected to the Chicago theater community, in order to talk about the history, celebrate the artistry and craft a new future. These Town Halls will welcome people together, including those who already love Victory Gardens and any new or curious patrons and artists-to express their thoughts, to ask questions and to learn what is in store," comments Ken-Matt Martin. "As we plan to welcome back audiences to our venue during the upcoming season, we strive to inspire meaningful civic change within our city and nation and live up to the values of the theater. These Town Halls are the first step in joining together in communication, shared vision and community."

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

August 2, 2021, 6:00-7:15pm CT

Ask Me Anything with Ken-Matt Martin

Moderated by: Nikkole Salter

Free to attend, but RSVP required

Presented with Closed Captioning

Victory Gardens Theater has a new artistic leader with a bold vision for an innovative, inclusive future. Join us for a candid conversation with Artistic Director Ken-Matt Martin and Theater Communications Group Board Chair Nikkole Salter about the artistic and anti-racism initiatives that will define the next chapter of Victory Gardens. This town hall style-discussion will be held on Zoom and is free and open to the public.

August 23, 2021, 6:00-7:15pm CT

Artistic Roundtable with the VGT Playwrights Ensemble

Free to attend, but RSVP required

Presented with Closed Captioning and ASL Interpretation

Victory Gardens is proud to welcome Marisa Carr, Keelay Gipson, Isaac Gómez, and Stacey Rose to the VGT Playwrights Ensemble. In this roundtable discussion with Artistic Director Ken-Matt Martin and the Ensemble artists, you'll get the chance to meet these remarkable writers, to learn about their work, and to discuss how theaters can be held accountable to the artists they serve. This Zoom conversation is free and open to the public.