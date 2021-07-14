Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: See Highlights From I HATE IT HERE at Goodman Theatre

Ike Holter asks who we are in a world on the brink of explosion in this rallying cry for our times.

Jul. 14, 2021  

Tomorrow, Goodman Theatre's streaming-in-real-time Live series continues with I Hate It Here by Ike Holter.

I Hate It Here concludes the three-play Live series. I Hate It Here appears July 15 at 7:30pm; July 16 at 7:30pm; July 17 at 2pm and 7:30pm; and July 18 at 2pm; tickets are $25 and available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Here.

In I Hate It Here, there's one thing Americans can agree on: it's that 2020 was not the best way to begin a new decade. With guts and humor, punctuated with story and song, Ike Holter asks who we are in a world on the brink of explosion in this rallying cry for our times.

Technology, videography and stage production come together for the three-play Live series, Goodman Theatre's next step towards resuming in-person performances. Accessible via multiple video cameras, each performance of three new productions-including two Chicago premieres and a major revival-are streamed live online for real-time consumption by audiences at home. Christiana Tye of Christiana Tye Productions and Gabe Hatfield of Hatfield Post/Production are the Goodman's video partner for Live, collaborating with each director to realize the vision of the play for the camera medium.

