VIDEO: Paramount Theatre's CONNECTION SOCIAL MEDIA CONCERT Tops 4.5K Views

More than 4,500 viewers on Facebook alone enjoyed a virtual concert featuring new songs celebrating essential workers and healthcare providers, each created and performed by Chicago-area singers and songwriters while they were sheltering in place, as part of Paramount Theatre's Connection Social Media Concert Series.

Paramount's third Connection concert, part of a new weekly series, dropped Saturday, April 18, at 8 p.m. on the theater's Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages, and its website, ParamountAurora.com.

The 37-minute concert was an eclectic, poignant collection of nine new songs about memorable experiences or personal connections with doctors, nurses, grocery store workers, cleaning crews or any essential workers risking their lives to keep others safe.

