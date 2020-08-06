Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Meet the Goodman Theatre's Manager of Individual and Major Gifts, Victoria Rodriguez

This video is part of the I Am The Goodman series.

Aug. 6, 2020  

The Goodman Theatre has released a new video as part of its I Am The Goodman series!

As a not-for-profit theater, the Goodman relies on the contributions from generous donors, as well as ticket sales. Manager of Individual and Major Gifts Victoria Rodriguez shares her passion for building meaningful connections with donors and her coworkers to "take care of the people who take care of us."

