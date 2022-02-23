VIDEO: Meet The Women Of BLUES IN THE NIGHT At Porchlight Music Theatre

Meet 'The Lady from the Road', 'The Woman of the World' & 'The Girl with a Date' from Porchlight's newest Mainstage event "Blues in the Night"! Take a trip through the past and behind the scenes with Tony-nominated Felicia P. Fields, Multi-award winner Donica Lynn & 'New Face' Clare Kennedy! "Blues in the Night" our second Mainstage is now playing and runs until March 20th.

Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre latest mainstage production the "Best Musical" Tony Award-nominated Blues in the Night, conceived by Sheldon Epps, with the music of Bessie Smith, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, Vernon Duke, Gordon Jenkins, Alberta Hunter and others, is now playing through March 20th at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St.

The first Mainstage production of 2022 is directed and choreographed by Kenny Ingram, music directed by David Fiorello, assistant choreographed by Ariel M. Dorsey and associate music directed by conductor Maulty Jewell IV. The performance schedule is Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. with a weekday matinee Thursday, Feb. 17 at 1:30 p.m. Single tickets are $25 - $74 and subscriptions to the entire 2021 - 2022 season are available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or by calling the Porchlight Music Theatre box office, 773.777.9884. (Please note: complete performance schedule is available at the end of this release.)

The Blues is one of America's original art forms and Chicago was the home to some of the greatest Blues performers ever. Set in a history-filled hotel on Chicago's south side one fateful night in the late 1930s, this Tony Award-nominated celebration interweaves the stories of three women who share their highs and lows of romance through the iconic songs of Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, Alberta Hunter, Jimmy Cox, Ida Cox and others.

The Blues in the Night cast includes Felicia P. Fields ("The Lady from the Road") in her Porchlight Mainstage debut; Donica Lynn ("The Woman of the World") last seen by Porchlight audiences in her Jeff-Award nominated role in Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies, Clare Kennedy ("The Girl with a Date") a follow up to her performance in Porchlight's New Faces Sing Broadway 1961; Evan Tyrone Martin ("The Man in the Saloon) last seen in Porchlight's Jeff Award-winning Dreamgirls and Terrell Armstrong ("The Dancing Man") last seen in Porchlight's A Chorus Line.

Blues in the Night's production team includes: Kenny Ingram, (director & choreographer); David Fiorello, (music director); Ariel M Dorsey, (assistant choreographer); Maulty Jewell IV, (associate music director/conductor); Alden Vasquez, (production stage manager); Ruben Echoles, (costume and wig designer); Brandon Wardell, (lighting designer); Eric Backus, (sound designer); Angela Weber Miller, (scenic designer); Caitlin McCarthy, (properties designer); Matthew Chase, (audio engineer); Rachel West, (lighting supervisor); Jennifer Aparicio, (production manager); Henry Wilkinson, (technical director); Rashaad A. Bond, (producing artistic associate); Alex Rhyan, (production and operations director) and Michael Weber, (artistic director).

Information about Porchlight Music Theatre's COVID-19 Guidelines at its events may be found at: https://porchlightmusictheatre.org/visit/#covid-19-health-safety-guidelines.