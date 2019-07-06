VIDEO: Kyle Schwarber Attends MIRACLE, The Cubs Inspired Musical, and Sings The Seventh Inning Stretch

Last night, Chicago Cubs star Kyle Schwarber attended MIRACLE, the hit Chicago Cubs inspired musical, currently running at the Royal George Theatre (1641 N. Halsted Street). Set against the backdrop of the Chicago Cubs 2016 championship season, Schwarber sang the seventh inning stretch during intermission.

MIRACLE, the hit Chicago musical set against the backdrop of the Chicago Cubs 2016 championship season, is excited to roll out a series of weekly programming for all ages to enjoy. These special events and offers will include a family four pack promotion available for $100 on Wednesday nights, Chicago Cubs Trivia Night on Thursday evenings complete with 'can't miss' prizes and "Flyball Fridays" resulting in one audience member receiving a signed baseball by a past or present Chicago Cubs player. Now playing at the Royal George Theatre (1641 N Halsted), MIRACLE is providing both Chicago visitors and locals alike with the perfect events and promotions to get into the true Cubs spirit.

Set against the backdrop of the Chicago Cubs 2016 Championship season, MIRACLE tells the story of a typical working class Chicago family and what it means to have faith, lose it and try to regain it again. The production chronicles the Chicago Cubs' struggle to win the pennant, as well as the life of the Delaneys, a close-knit Chicago Irish family fighting to keep their bar near Wrigley Field afloat financially. Throughout MIRACLE, the audience will journey through Pops Delaney's efforts to resolve conflicts with his son, Charlie, and Charlie's attempts to keep the business alive, as well as cheer along with Charlie's 11-year-old daughter Dani, who is completely enamored with the boys in blue, and his wife Sofia, a Chicago Public School teacher, who is the glue that keeps the family together.

With a book by Jason Brett (Co-Founder of the Apollo Theater and Co-Producer of the film About Last Night), and music and lyrics by Jeff Award-winner Michael Mahler (Chicago Shakespeare Theater: Jeff Award nominated Road Show; Drury Lane Theatre: Hot Mikado; American Blues Theater: Jeff Award Recipient Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story), this heartwarming musical is directed by Damon Kiely (World Premiere: Thieves Like Us; American Blues Theatre: Jeff Award nominated Hank Williams: Lost Highway; American Theater Company: Jeff Award nominated Oklahoma!) and produced by William Marovitz and Arny Granat. The production features choreography by Dina DiCostanzo, musical direction by Kory Danielson, set design by Collette Pollard, costume design by Izumi Inaba, lighting design by Christine Binder, sound design by Ray Nardelli, projection design by Mike Tutaj, and properties design by Angela McIlvain.

The performance schedule for MIRACLE is Wednesdays at 7:30pm, Thursdays at 2pm and 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm. For more information, please visit www.miraclethemusical.com, www.ticketmaster.com or by calling The Royal George Theatre box office at 312.988.9000.





