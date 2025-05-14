VIDEO: First Look at Jordan Harrison’s THE ANTIQUITIES at Goodman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A first look video has been released for The Antiquities, the newest work by Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison, now on stage at Goodman Theatre in Chicago.

Subtitled A Tour of the Permanent Collection in the Museum of Late Human Antiquities, the play is a world-premiere co-production between the Goodman, Playwrights Horizons, and Vineyard Theatre. Following a successful Off-Broadway run that earned multiple award nominations, the production officially opens May 12 and runs through June 1 in the Goodman’s Owen Theatre.

Co-directed by David Cromer and Caitlin Sullivan, The Antiquities casts the audience far into the future, imagining a world where curators study the extinct human species—what they wore, how they lived, and why they disappeared. The play features a nine-member cast portraying 47 characters across a range of time periods, from 19th-century thinkers to 2010s tech developers to distant future survivors.

The cast includes Marchánt Davis, Layan Elwazani, Andrew Garman, Helen Joo Lee, Thomas Murphy Molony, Aria Shahghasemi, Kristen Sieh, Ryan Spahn, and Amelia Workman.

Goodman Theatre Artistic Director Susan V. Booth called Harrison “one of the most fearless contemporary playwrights,” and described The Antiquities as “nothing less than a treatise on what it means to be human.”

Watch the video above for an early look at the production, and visit GoodmanTheatre.org for tickets and additional information, including details on special events and accessible performances.

