UIS Performing Arts Center Announces 2021-2022 Broadway Series

The University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Center announces their 2021-2022 Broadway Series. This series features 6 national touring productions, 4 making their Springfield premiere, 1 classic Broadway and 1 back by popular demand.

Full Lineup:

Escape to Margaritaville - Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 8:00 PM

RENT - Thursday, November 18, 2021, 7:30 PM

Summer - The Donna Summer Musical - Sunday, December 19, 2021, 7:00 PM

Fiddler on the Roof - Thursday, March 24, 2022, 7:30 PM

An Officer and a Gentleman - Thursday, June 2, 2022, 7:30 PM

Anastasia the Musical - Thursday, June 23, 2022, 7:30 PM



Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all-and stay to find something they never expected. With a book by Emmy Award(r) winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award(r) nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivors Remorse," "Shameless") Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you.



For a quarter of a century, RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone and a source of joy and strength for millions. RENT's 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production - so don't miss it!



Summer - The Donna Summer Musical - She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.



Tony(r)-winning director Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life as Fiddler on the Roof begins a North American tour direct from Broadway. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. To love! To life!



An Officer and a Gentleman, based on the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere and Debra Winger, is a breathtaking production that celebrates triumph over adversity and includes one of the most iconic and romantic endings ever portrayed on screen. Zack Mayo's got smarts and a body built for US Navy pilot boot camp, but he also has too much swagger... until he meets a drill sergeant who's determined to drill his arrogance out of him. Zack finds comfort in the arms of a local factory girl. But it isn't until tragedy befalls a fellow candidate that Zack learns the importance of love and friendship, and finds the courage to be his best self and win the heart of the woman he loves. A sweeping romance that lifts you up where you belong.



The romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia is at home in Springfield, IL at last! This dazzling show will transport you from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out on a journey to discover the mystery of her past.



Series subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now. Single tickets are $89, $79, $69, $49, & $24. Subscribe to all 5 performances (not including RENT) and save $100 per couple or $50 per person. Subscription packages start at just $70 per person. You can add-on RENT for a 6-show package for just $84 per person. Orchestra seating and additional prime locations in other areas are available only by subscribing during the subscription sales period. Visit http://www.uispac.com or call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160 for more information about a subscription or for single ticket sales.



UIS Performing Arts Center offers a variety of ways to stay up-to-date on event information - become a FRIEND of UIS Performing Arts Center or enroll in the free Email club for advanced event notices and exclusive pre-purchase opportunities, check out their website and/or their social media tools. If you would like to receive a copy of our Broadway Series brochure, please call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.