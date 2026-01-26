Trinity Irish Dance Company to Debut New Works at The Auditorium

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Auditorium will present Chicago’s own Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC) in a one-night-only performance on Saturday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m. at 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive. The appearance marks the company’s return to the landmark stage as part of its 35th anniversary season.

The mixed-repertory program includes the world premiere of Pasture Bedtime, Bleating Hearts by Jamey Hampton and Ashley Roland of BodyVox; the Chicago premiere of SÉseacht (shay-shokht) by tap choreographer and MacArthur Fellow Michelle Dorrance, created in collaboration with TIDC’s dancers; and the Auditorium debut of The Sash, choreographed by TIDC Founding Artistic Director Mark Howard, Associate Artistic Director Chelsea Hoy, and contemporary choreographer Stephanie Martinez. The program also features live music performed by the TIDC band, including Killarney-native singer-songwriter Brenoshea and All-Ireland fiddle champion Jake James.

The performance is part of The Auditorium’s 2025–26 Dance Season, which celebrates women leaders in dance and includes recognition of Associate Artistic Director Chelsea Hoy. Hoy has danced with the company since 2016 and joined the artistic leadership team in 2018, playing a central role in shaping the company’s direction and the evolution of progressive Irish dance.

“It is always something special to have Trinity Irish Dance Company perform on our stage,” said Auditorium CEO Rich Regan. “TIDC has been an important part of Chicago's dance landscape for decades and they have been important global ambassadors for both Chicago's dance scene and Chicago's thriving Irish community. Their style of powerful percussive dance is something that many dance lovers have never experienced before and we expect The Auditorium stage to be shaking that evening. We are thrilled to welcome them back for what will be another stellar performance.”

Led by Howard in partnership with Hoy, TIDC returns to Chicago following its fifth engagement at New York City’s Joyce Theater and a recent debut at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, where the company made history as the first to present a full evening of Irish dance on the Ted Shawn Theatre stage. The company has been described as “sophisticated and commanding” by The Los Angeles Times and praised by BroadwayWorld for presenting “a stunning program of groundbreaking dance.”

Founded in 1990, TIDC originated the genre known as progressive Irish dance, blending traditional Irish forms with contemporary movement and musical influences. While Irish dance has seen widespread commercialization, the company continues to focus on developing the form through an art-driven lens rooted in lineage and innovation.

Michelle Dorrance, who created SÉseacht, described the company’s approach, saying, “Trinity Irish Dance Company has been the trailblazing force for Irish dance, and in their 35th year, they remain at the cutting edge of what is possible for this traditional form in the 21st century. They achieve what commercial Irish dance shows do not: a powerful combination of genuine innovation, cultural depth and authentic artistry with exceptional technical range.”

The program also includes the Chicago premiere of Sofía, a duet featuring Sofía Dorantes and Patrick Grant, along with additional works by Howard including Soles, Black Rose, and Push. TIDC’s international roster of dancers and musicians represents artists from the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Ireland. The evening additionally features the world premiere of White Rose, an original song performed by the TIDC band, and a pre-show appearance by students from the Trinity Irish Dance Academy beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $35 and are available through The Auditorium’s Ticket Service Center online or by phone at 312-341-2300.